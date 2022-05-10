Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from Asia |Evolving Opportunities with Apotex Inc. & Biocon Ltd| Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing cancer population driving the market growth, the growing preference for chemotherapy drugs in developing countries, and the approval of new drugs fuel the market growth. However, the growing popularity of alternate therapies for cancer in developed countries is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The gemcitabine hydrochloride market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D to compete in the market. The gemcitabine hydrochloride market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Apotex Inc., Biocon Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Jinkang Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Shilpa Medicare Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd.

Few companies with key offerings

Apotex Inc. - The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine injection which is used for the treatment of lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and cannot be treated with surgery.

The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine injection which is used for the treatment of lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and cannot be treated with surgery. Biocon Ltd. - The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine hydrochloride injection solution which is used for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine hydrochloride injection solution which is used for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes chemotherapy drug which is used as a treatment for different types of cancer, including bladder and breast cancer.

The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes chemotherapy drug which is used as a treatment for different types of cancer, including bladder and breast cancer. Fresenius Kabi AG - The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine injection which is a single dose vial that is used as a treatment for different types of cancer, including bladder and breast cancer.

The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine injection which is a single dose vial that is used as a treatment for different types of cancer, including bladder and breast cancer. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that provides solutions for oncology, hematology, and critical care. Autoimmune, central nervous system.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the gemcitabine hydrochloride market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type, the market is classified into generic and branded.

the market is classified into generic and branded. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 325.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.68 Performing market contribution Asia at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apotex Inc., Biocon Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Jinkang Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Shilpa Medicare Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Generic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Generic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Generic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Generic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Generic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Branded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Branded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Branded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Branded - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Branded - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Apotex Inc.

Exhibit 85: Apotex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Apotex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Apotex Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Biocon Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Biocon Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 92: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Fresenius Kabi AG

Exhibit 95: Fresenius Kabi AG - Overview



Exhibit 96: Fresenius Kabi AG - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key news



Exhibit 98: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Fresenius Kabi AG - Segment focus

10.7 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 109: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 118: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

