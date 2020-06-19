Gemini Bio Opens New cGMP Facility

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Bioproducts, LLC ("Gemini Bio"), a leading supplier of cell culture reagents and a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in West Sacramento, California.

Gemini Bio

Gemini Bio's new facility was built to support the production of cell culture media, sera, buffers, and other reagents with products that serve the cell and gene therapy market. The newly constructed 25,000-square-foot cGMP facility with clean room suites, cold storage, warehouse, and administrative space will quadruple production capacity and allow Gemini Bio to meet its rapidly growing customer demand.

Gemini Bio COO Robert Perry stated, "This new facility positions Gemini Bio to meet the needs of the growing cell therapy and research markets while addressing global regulatory compliance requirements. With our increased manufacturing capabilities, Gemini Bio will be able to deliver to our pharmaceutical partners the quantity and quality of product required as they advance through late-stage development and into commercialization."

Gemini Bio recently announced that it was awarded a $3.6 million federal government contract to supply critical products in support of the high demand for COVID-19 testing. Gemini Bio will be supplying reagents in the areas of Viral Transport Media (VTM), Phosphate Buffered Saline (PBS), and Saline Solution, and is leveraging its new facility to support the effort.

Gemini Bio CEO Dale Gordon added, "Completing this new facility is a major milestone for Gemini Bio and I am proud of the team who made it happen. I would also like to thank MarketOne for being a great partner throughout the project. Our facility expansion is intended to support our growth objectives by increasing capacity and allowing us to further strengthen our quality systems. With these added capabilities, we expect to be a center of excellence for our cell and gene therapy customers. Additionally, it has been incredible to see how the Gemini team has risen to the occasion to support the COVID testing efforts and has met its commitments by delivering on time."

MarketOne Builders, a design-build general contractor, partnered with DGA, a science and technology architectural firm, on the design and construction of the new facility. Gemini is relocating from its current West Sacramento facility, which has been its headquarters since 2006.

About Gemini Bio

Founded in 1985, Gemini Bio is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cell culture media, sera, and other reagents to the scientific community across academic research and the biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, and biopharma industries. Service offerings include fill and finish and custom media development. Today, a national sales force and an international distribution network serve over 4,000 customers globally, including approximately 400 biotech companies.

About MarketOne Builders

MarketOne Builders is a design-build commercial construction company headquartered in Sacramento, California. In business for over 23 years, MarketOne has delivered on some of the most demanding projects in Northern California, ranging from life science, mission critical facilities, urban renovations, commercial office, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, retail, and multi-family. Among the more notable projects to date include the state-of-the-art B Street Theatre at the Sofia, Downtown Commons (DOCO), the Sacramento Kings offices inside the Sawyer Hotel, Jackson Laboratories, EA Capital Games, Penumbra and the soon-to-open Fort Sutter Hotel.

About DGA

DGA is a San Francisco Bay Area-based architectural firm recognized as a leader in facility design for the advancement of life sciences R&D and production (biologics, medical devices and diagnostics, pharmaceuticals), and active in the advanced technology, data centers and mission critical, healthcare and education sectors. DGA serves hospitals, science and research facilities including Agenus, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Kaiser Permanente, Salk Institute, Scripps Research, Stanford University/Stanford Medicine, UC Davis/UC Davis Health and UCSF/UCSF Health.

Contact

Gemini Bio: Brendan Lucey, (302) 287-2385, [email protected]

BelHealth Investment Partners: Inder Tallur, (347) 308-7018

MarketOne Builders: Wendy Nelson, (916) 847-5407

DGA: Paul Woehl, (916) 847-8686

