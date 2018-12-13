Gemini Charts Growth Strategies To Attract New Client Markets Via Registered Vehicles

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gemini Companies (Gemini) today makes available a guide (via recorded webinar) for investment advisors who are interested in understanding growth strategies that may attract new client markets via registered vehicles/products (e.g., a mutual fund or ETF). The webinar, "A Realists View: What You Need to Know About Launching a Fund- Part II" featured subject matter experts Alma Piscitello, EVP, Strategic Advisor Services; Susan Hansen, SVP, Advisor Services; and Jim Colantino, SVP, Fund Administration.

Ms. Piscitello noted, "Our goal has consistently been to facilitate the growth of investment advisors throughout the lifecycle of their business. Our consultative approach, coupled with these educational seminars can help RIAs with the tools and network they will need to strategically grow their investment (or distribution) footprint."

During the second part of a two-part series, the panelists covered:

Development considerations, benefits and challenges for funds (e.g., Mutual Fund or ETF, Series Trust or Stand Alone)

An overview of the onboarding process and timelines

Key Advisor responsibilities (e.g., daily, monthly, quarterly, and annual)

What you need to know about distribution, platform access, broker dealers

Ms. Hansen added, "Since our founding, the Gemini team has focused on building resources to enable our clients to effectively and efficiently grow their businesses by bringing innovative new products and strategies to market. It is gratifying to see the value our operational support, know-how and experience brings to the market as we watch our clients new funds achieve growth milestones from inception to more than $1B and then beyond."

About Gemini

Since 1983, Gemini has been providing our partners an ever-expanding suite of services for their investment products, such as modern investor servicing tools, portfolio administration and accounting, comprehensive compliance programs, and guidance on regulations, auditing, and distribution. Gemini's consultative approach and culture of service helps managers and investors navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape.

Gemini provides a single, integrated solution that supports the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs, private equity funds, variable annuity trusts, and state-sponsored 529 plans. We also offer customized structures designed to support the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Gemini is a subsidiary of NorthStar Financial Services Group, LLC, which has over 1,000 employees and over $802B in assets under management and administration as of November 30, 2018. For more information, please visit www.thegeminicompanies.com.

