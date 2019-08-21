Gemini Expands Global Footprint; Launches in Australia

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, today announced the expansion of its services to Australia. Australians can now download the Gemini Mobile App and use it to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, zcash, and litecoin.

"Cryptocurrency is the future of money, and we're committed to building a bridge to that future in Australia," said Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO at Gemini. "We are thrilled to continue expanding our global footprint and give Aussies a safe and trustworthy cryptocurrency experience. We founded Gemini to build trust in this nascent technology and we look forward to building that trust in Australia."

Gemini was the first cryptocurrency exchange and custodian in the world to complete a SOC2 Type I examination and demonstrate the highest levels of security compliance in protecting customer data and funds. These protections benefit all Gemini customers, regardless of geography.

About Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, zcash, and litecoin. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014, by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, to build a bridge to the future of money.

To learn more, visit https://gemini.com.

