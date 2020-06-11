Gemini Hires Managing Director of Asia Pacific Region

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Trust Co. LLC, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Ng as the Head of Asia Pacific Region. Ng will be responsible for shaping Gemini's overall strategy in the region, developing products, and charting the course for operations. He will also manage hiring as his team builds out its physical presence in Singapore. Mr. Ng will be based in Singapore and report directly to Gemini's President, Cameron Winklevoss.

Ng has 20 years of experience in financial services organizations, most recently as Asia CEO at Leonteq, which specializes in structured financial products. Prior to this, Ng worked at leading global investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley across Hong Kong and Singapore.

"Southeast Asia is an important part of the crypto movement. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has developed thoughtful regulation that is paving the way for further adoption and innovation. We look forward to building a presence in this major Fintech hub and the Asia Pacific region with Jeremy leading the way," said Cameron Winklevoss, President of Gemini.

With Ng in place, Gemini intends to file its license under the newly formed Payment Services Act with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as part of its global expansion strategy.

With more than 250 employees, Gemini is ramping up its global footprint. Ng is the latest addition to an incredibly accomplished group of senior leaders who have joined Gemini, including Julian Sawyer who is heading up Gemini Europe's expansion as well as Noah Perlman as Chief Compliance Officer, David Damato as Chief Security Officer, Sydney Schaub as General Counsel, Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto as Managing Director, Operations and Robert Cornish as Chief Technology Officer.

To download the mobile app and or open up a Gemini account, visit our website https://gemini.com/.

About Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store more than 20 cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto.

Contact

Carolyn Vadino

Head of Communications, Gemini

[email protected]

SOURCE Gemini

Related Links

https://gemini.com

