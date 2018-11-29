Gemini Reveals How Clients May Save 100+ Basis Points Annually through its Dedicated Managed Account (DMA) Structure

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gemini Companies (Gemini) today shares insights via a recording from a recent Gemini-hosted event in Boston that demonstrated how its DMA structure may provide significant savings over traditional multi-fund structures. During the event, Susan Barreto, Editor at Large for HFM Global, interviewed David Young, President of Gemini's Hedge/Alt Solutions, who provided concise examples of clients realizing these quantifiable savings.

Mr. Young walked the audience of senior fund industry executives through a DMA. He explained how the DMA's capacity can allow the asset owner and investment manager to negotiate strategy guidelines and management and performance fees to result in meaningful long-term impact on the bottom line (see illustrative* below).

Assets Under Management Basis Points Saved with a DMA Structural Alpha Saved (assuming 100 bps

savings) Structural Alpha Saved over a 3-year Period $250 Million 10-150 basis points $2.5 Million $7.5 Million $500 Million $5.0 Million $15.0 Million $750 Million $7.5 Million $22.5 Million

"Many OCIOs feel a deep sense of responsibility to distribute returns to investors," Ms. Barreto commented during the interview. "Having a structure that allows them to amplify results is important."

Mr. Young added, "It is gratifying that our DMA structure helps pensions, consultants, endowments, family offices, and OCIOs keep the promises they made and achieve a clear competitive advantage. The DMA is helping reduce the overall cost of investing for asset owners, thereby helping generate better returns for their constituents."

How Gemini's DMA structure helps the end investor:

Reduced operating expenses

Lower manager minimums than would be required of a direct relationship

Better liquidity terms

Trade-level data for greater transparency/reporting

Third-party guideline monitoring

Electronic subscriptions (e.g., ease of allocation changes, single K-1, and single sub-docs)

To Learn More:

LISTEN to the panel.

DISCOVER how Gemini clients are achieving Structural Alpha.

EXPLORE Dedicated Managed Account Solutions.

About Gemini

Since 1983, Gemini has been providing our partners an ever-expanding suite of services for their investment products, such as modern investor servicing tools, portfolio administration and accounting, comprehensive compliance programs, and guidance on regulations, auditing, and distribution. Gemini's consultative approach and culture of service helps managers and investors navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape.

Gemini provides a single, integrated solution that supports the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs, private equity funds, variable annuity trusts, and state-sponsored 529 plans. We also offer customized structures designed to support the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Gemini is a subsidiary of NorthStar Financial Services Group, LLC, which has 1,000 employees and over $780B in assets under management and administration as of October 31, 2018. For more information, please visit www.thegeminicompanies.com.

*This illustrative example was solely for informational and discussion purposes only. These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell interests in any financial instrument or any product. Any offer for any investment product will be made solely by a confidential offering memorandum. Information contained herein is confidential and may not be reproduced in any format.

3267-GAF-12/04/2018

7855 GFS 12/5/2018

CONTACT: Jami Schlicher - JConnelly, (973) 850-7309 | jschlicher@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Gemini

Related Links

http://www.thegeminicompanies.com

