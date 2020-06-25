Gemist Sees Increased Consumer Demand For Its Try-At-home Technology

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemist, the jewelry brand that provides consumers a unique try-at-home experience, announced it has seen an increase in demand for its custom fine jewelry in today's rapidly changing work-from-home realities. As many brick-and-mortar stores remain closed, the "Try-On" feature available via the Gemist platform replaces the need for in-person sizing and shopping with its no cost, true-to-life omni-channel experience. The proprietary technology enables customers to receive replicas of any custom designed piece prior to purchase.

"Our customers love that we bring the in-store experience to their homes for a trial run of their one-of-a-kind jewelry designs," says Madeline Fraser, founder and CEO of Gemist. "We believe consumers will gravitate toward the convenience of our unique product fitting and sizing experience, even as brick-and-mortar stores reopen."

"I'm impressed by what Madeline has built with Gemist – a breakthrough brand leveraging digital customization for an extremely savvy and sophisticated fine jewelry clientele," says Robbie Myers, former editor-in-chief of ELLE and Gemist advisor. "Gemist offers chic, high-quality, one-of-a-kind pieces for modern women who care about sustainability and expect a seamless online shopping experience."

Additionally, "The spike in consumer demand for Gemist during the quarantine reflects the ongoing need for a customized try-at-home omni-channel feature that continues to trend upwards," says Jayson Kim, General Partner of Legendary Ventures, an investor and Board Member of Gemist.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Madeline Fraser, Gemist is a custom jewelry brand that enables the omni-retail shopping experience with a configurable design platform that is deployable across all point-of-sale touch points. Powered by its unique "Try-On" technology, the platform allows consumers to design jewelry online then try no-cost replicas offline before buying the product. For more information, visit www.gemist.co.

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm, or its funds, please visit www.legendary.vc .

