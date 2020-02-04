GemmaCert Announces New Breakthrough Analytical Capability to Distinguish Between Hemp and Cannabis

Any plant material with THC above 0.3% remains illegal under federal law and must be destroyed. Yet, hemp is identical to cannabis, minus the THC, so dogs and police officers cannot smell a difference. Unsurprisingly, there have been wrongful arrests across the country. Recently a Texas trooper arrested a driver for transporting over a ton of cannabis. The driver was released after almost a month in jail only after lab results proved the crop was legal hemp. A similar case happened in New York around the same time. As GemmaCert's CEO, Dr. Guy Setton explained: "With GemmaCert unjustified crop destructions and unwarranted arrests could be avoided. Police officers could determine on-the-spot if the substance analysed is below the permissible THC level."

Hemp is the crop with the fastest growth in acres planted in the U.S. According to the USDA, farmers more than quadrupled the land planted with hemp from 27,424 acres in 2018 to 128,320 in 2019. GemmaCert will make life much easier and predictable for these hemp famers. With the ability to detect THC levels as low as 0.2%, they can effectively track their crop and harvest just-in-time to avoid collecting "hot" hemp. "Our potency testing kit with the latest hemp analytical upgrade is a must-have tool for hemp farming and transportation in the era of legalization," Setton added.

GemmaCert customers received an over-the-air upgrade enabling their devices to distinguish between hemp and cannabis. New customers will receive the capability pre-installed. This innovation strengthens GemmaCert's position as a market leader for cannabis analytics with customers in over 20 countries.

About GemmaCert

GemmaCert, established in 2015, has developed the world's first patented solution for quick, accurate analysis of cannabis composition and potency by non-destructive means. Since early 2019, GemmaCert has been ramping up sales with a growing customer base in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Australasia. The company is set on improving the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities by setting the standard for cannabis quality. Please visit: www.gemmacert.com

