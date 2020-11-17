GemmaCert Releases New Water Activity Analysis for Cannabis

Water activity features as part of cannabis regulations in legalized markets, yet recent studies have shown an 80% failure rate in mold testing in dispensaries. By depending on late-stage, pass/fail testing, cannabis businesses risk lost crops and profits.

With the new Water Activity Analysis feature, GemmaCert users worldwide can determine if their product is safe for transport and storage. GemmaCert is the only solution on the market capable of real-time water activity analysis of whole flowers, which is essential for accurate results. Other solutions require sample preparation before analysis, such as by grinding, which leads to water loss and misrepresentation of actual water activity levels.

"With more and more patients and consumers entering the market, it is important to adopt more effective methods to assess contamination threats to ensure consumer health and confidence," said GemmaCert's CEO Dr. Guy Setton. "We're excited to launch the Water Activity Analysis to help cannabis professionals ensure that their cannabis is safe and of the highest quality."

This new feature adds on to GemmaCert's ability to identify cannabis, analyse THC and CBD potency, and differentiate between hemp and cannabis with a minimum THC detection threshold of 0.2%. "Water Activity Analysis will warn the user of the risks of mold and microbial growth, which could lead to lost profits and marketability," added Dr. Setton.

GemmaCert devices are easy-to-use, quick, and operated by smartphone. Users can also export results for detailed analysis with their tools of choice.

About GemmaCert

GemmaCert was founded in 2015 in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. GemmaCert devices are carefully hand-assembled and tested in Israel before shipped worldwide. Devices are TÜV Rheinland certified, CE compliant, conform with European and German Pharmacopeia, and meet necessary privacy and data security requirements. R&D is conducted at the company's ISO 17025 certified laboratory dedicated to cannabis diagnostics under license by the Israel Ministry of Health. GemmaCert owns the world's largest reference database of cannabis spectra sourced from around the globe over the years.

