Gems and Jewelry Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2020 to 2025: By Distribution channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Gems and Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The gems and jewelry market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The revenue of the offline distribution channel comes from the sales of products through specialty stores (including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, and premium fashion stores); hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubhouse stores; and department stores. To fuel the sales through the offline channels, players are managing their sales through store expansions in the local and regional markets. The increasing network of departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets is expected to drive the growth of the offline segment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kalyan Jewellers, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PC Jeweller Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., Signet Jewelers Ltd., and The Swatch Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Innovation in terms of design and manufacturing technology is one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the global gems and jewelry market in the upcoming years. The demand for personalized jewelry is growing among customers, as it allows them to select their desired designs and further customize their jewelry by adding gemstones and other precious stones. Vendors are using advanced technology such as laser technology and induction technology to fulfill these requirements. Similarly, various designers are also using innovative 3D printers that use the Rapid Prototyping (RP) technology to review the design concepts, which help them in understanding the requirements and complexity in the manufacturing of any jewelry designs.

Gems and Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Gems and Jewelry Market report covers the following areas:

Gems and Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Gems and Jewelry Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gems and Jewelry Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gems and Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gems and jewelry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gems and jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gems and jewelry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gems and jewelry market vendors

Gems and Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 85.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kalyan Jewellers, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PC Jeweller Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., Signet Jewelers Ltd., and The Swatch Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Scope of the report

Market ecosystem

Currency conversion rates for US$

Value chain analysis

Research methodology

Market Sizing

List of abbreviations

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CHANEL Ltd.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Kalyan Jewellers

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

PC Jeweller Ltd.

Rajesh Exports Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

