Gemspring Capital Leads Recapitalization of Wireless Vision to Support Management Buyout

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that an affiliate has led a recapitalization of Wireless Vision, LLC, the largest independent T-Mobile dealer in the country. Founded in 2004, Wireless Vision operates over 600 stores across 27 states to provide customer service and market a full suite of wireless, broadband and streaming products and services exclusively for T-Mobile, the operator of the first and largest nationwide 5G network.

Gemspring completed the recapitalization in partnership with CEO Saber Ammori, President Mark Denha, and other members of management. Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Bardin Hill Investment Partners and Falcon Investment Advisors provided financing to support the transaction and continued growth.

Mr. Ammori commented, "We are excited to partner with Gemspring during the next phase of growth for Wireless Vision and look forward to capitalizing on their relationships, resources and experience working with management owners." Mr. Denha added, "We are entering one of the most exciting periods of growth since we pioneered the T- Mobile Premium Retailer program in 2007, and we are excited to have the breadth and depth of strategic capital partners to match the tremendous opportunities available in the next chapter for Wireless Vision and T-Mobile."

Geoff Broglio, Managing Director at Gemspring, said, "We believe Wireless Vision operates one of the best independent wireless retail platforms in the country, and we are thrilled to partner with Saber, Mark and the Wireless Vision team to build on the foundation they have established. With the successful merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, we are excited to capitalize on T-Mobile's spectrum advantage and customer focus to continue driving growth at a time when wireless and broadband have become essential services."

About Wireless Vision

Wireless Vision is the largest T-Mobile Exclusive Retailer in the country operating more than 600 T-Mobile-branded retail stores in 27 states. Established in 2004 and based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, the company is dedicated to providing the finest-quality products and highest level of service to its customers.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the business services, distribution and logistics, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

