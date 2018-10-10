'Gen Food' is Shaping the Future of Food

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when so many issues divide Americans, a group of consumers that crosses generations and demographics is shaping the future of food. A new report released by FleishmanHillard today at The Culinary Institute of America's reThink Food conference shows, when it comes to food and nutrition, an emergence of shared beliefs and behaviors among Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers.

"We call these cross-generational influencers 'Gen Food' because food defines them and is an important part of their values and belief system," said Jamie Greenheck, global managing director of FleishmanHillard's Food, Agriculture and Beverage practice. "They're taking personal responsibility for improving the way we eat and drink, which provides a tremendous opportunity for brands looking to connect and drive action through food."

The study of engaged consumers shows food unites more than it divides Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers. Some highlights:

91% say food is an important part of their values and belief system.

35% say that food defines them.

79% feel it's their role and responsibility to share food information with others.

81% believe they can make a difference in the kinds of foods we eat and how they are grown.

78% have taken action to address food issues important to them – with reducing food waste emerging as their top priority.

60% say they bear the responsibility for improving what and how we eat – more than food companies, government entities or health professionals.

"The implications for food, agriculture and beverage companies are profound," said Greenheck. "Speaking Gen Food's language and understanding their values is important to having relevant conversations about everything from sustainable nutrition to agricultural practices and food waste. It's also vital to focus on the benefits of innovation as they become the primary drivers of food choice. Additionally, companies should make it easy for consumers to participate and contribute to a better, more responsible food system."

FleishmanHillard's Shaping the Future of Food study was conducted by its TRUE Global Intelligence practice, which conducted an online survey with 2,001 nutrition-forward consumers September 14-20, 2018, and evaluated drivers related to food, influences and behaviors. Respondents were screened for engagement on such factors as seeking information about food, sharing content about food and paying attention to ingredient lists.

