Gen II Expands European Team in Luxembourg

NEW YORK and LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC and Gen II Luxembourg Services, SARL ("Gen II"), a leading independent private equity fund administrator, announced today that it is adding to its Luxembourg-based team. Duncan J. Christie has joined the firm as Head of Operations and Client Services and a Member of the Executive Committee, and Eva Ntovolou joined the firm as Global Data Protection Officer.

Mr. Christie, a seasoned operations executive, will focus on developing our operational model and the provision of best-in-class client delivery, helping to drive Gen II's continued growth across Europe. Ms. Ntovolou, an experienced data protection executive and an attorney, will support the firm's data protection needs across Europe and the U.S.

Mr. Christie joined Gen II from International Financial Data Services Luxembourg (IFDS), where he served as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for operations, client service, managing business transformation, and research & development. Prior to IFDS, Mr. Christie was Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of State Street Services Luxembourg, focused on private equity and real estate servicing. He is a member of the Association of Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) and serves as co-chair of the Fund Distribution and TA group in the ALFI Digital/FinTech Forum. He holds CFA, CAIA, and FDP Charters and received his MBA from the University of Oxford, England.

"We are excited to have Duncan join Gen II," said Norman Leben, Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Gen II. "He understands that the client experience drives our business, and his extensive operational experience and commitment to client service will be valuable assets to Gen II and support the firm's growth objectives."

"Even as Gen II has continued to grow, they have maintained their client-centric model and partnership approach to relationships," said Mr. Christie. "I'm extremely pleased to join the Gen II team and look forward to collaborating with Gen II's world-class group of professionals and getting to know the company from the ground up."

Most recently, Ms. Ntovolou was at Deloitte Luxembourg, where she led the group's GDPR implementation and data protection function. Prior to Deloitte Luxembourg, she held several roles in the field of privacy and IT security and as an in-house legal consultant. Ms. Ntovolou also had her own law practice, which she founded in 2014.

"We are very pleased to have Eva on the Gen II team," said Steven Millner, Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Gen II. "With her data protection expertise, legal background and European experience, we are confident she will provide immediate contributions in support of our clients' global data protection needs."

"Gen II is one of the most innovative firms in the fund administration industry, serving some of the world's leading fund sponsors," said Ms. Ntovolou. "I look forward to working with the dedicated and highly regarded professionals at Gen II to ensure compliance with data protection rules."

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving the alternative asset management space, including private equity, real estate and credit funds. Since its inception in 2009, the company has scaled rapidly and today is one of the largest independent private equity fund administrators servicing more than 5,000 fund entities, reporting to approximately 50,000 investors on behalf of their clients, and administering more than $600 billion of private fund capital. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process and technology, enabling GPs to most effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting and investor communications. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

