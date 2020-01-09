Gen II Fund Services Announces Opening Of New Client Service Center In Dallas, Texas

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC ("Gen II") announced the opening of its newest client service center located in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas office is located at 4131 North Central Expressway in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood and is a core component of Gen II's strategic efforts to expand its physical presence in the U.S. Gen II now has five U.S. locations to service its private equity fund sponsor clients.

"Adding a service center and team in Dallas enhances our ability to provide the highest level of service for private equity fund sponsors operating in the U.S., particularly throughout Texas and the southwest," said Norman Leben, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II.

Steven Millner, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Gen II added, "Steady, measured growth, in concert with the market's demand for our services, and enabling our clients' ability to scale as they grow are core to our mission at Gen II. Our new Dallas office will help us to meet those objectives. We look forward to attracting additional talented individuals to further grow our Dallas-based team."

About Gen II Fund Services

Gen II Fund Services, LLC is one of the largest global independent private equity fund administrators, administering over $275 billion of private capital on behalf of its clients with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Stamford, Dallas, and Luxembourg. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling fund sponsors to most effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. The Gen II team is the most experienced and longest tenured team in the private equity fund administration industry, with broad expertise across buyout, funds of funds, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, co-investment, hybrid funds, feeder funds, venture capital, retail, and managed accounts.

