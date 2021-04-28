GEN inCode Announces Major UK Collaboration With Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals

OXFORD, England, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEN inCode UK Limited, the cardiovascular disease company focused on predictive genetics for the prevention of cardiovascular disease, announces today a collaboration with Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals ("RB&H"), recently merged with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust ("GSTT"), to provide globally leading cardiovascular disease clinical genetic testing and reporting.

GEN inCode specializes in polygenic risk assessment for the onset of cardiovascular disease (CVD), and hence the ability to help predict and prevent future cardiovascular events. CVD is a broad disease classification which encompasses conditions such as coronary artery disease (causing angina, heart attacks, heart failure), cerebrovascular disease (causing stroke, and some dementia), peripheral vascular disease (causing limb ischaemia, and some chronic kidney disease) and venous thromboembolism. CVD is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States. By 2030 the global cost of CVD is set to rise from approximately US$863 billion in 2010 to US$1,044 billion and is both a major health issue and global economic burden.

GEN inCode will deliver a portfolio of polygenic CVD products and reporting systems via the collaboration. GEN inCode and RB&H will also jointly collaborate to develop new genetic CVD tests, based at the RB&H Genetics & Genomics Laboratory in London.

GEN inCode and RB&H have a vision to assist clinicians and inform patients in interpreting cardiovascular risk and to improve public health by using the predictive capability of genomics to assist in making lifestyle choices and targeting treatment to improve patient outcomes. Over the past 15 years GEN inCode has amassed significant investment in its research, bioinformatic data, technology and product development to assess disease risk to prevent the onset of CVD.

Matthew Walls, CEO, GEN inCode said: "We are delighted to announce our UK collaboration and honoured to work with such an expert team. We look forward to delivering an ever improving standard of patient care through the use of our genetic tests, and to supporting the RB&H and GSTT vision to tackle CVD."

Piers McCleery, director of strategy, RB&H hospitals: "We look forward to working with GEN InCode to develop new genetic tests that better assess clinical risk in patients across a wider range of cardiovascular diseases and conditions."

For more information visit www.genincode.com

Enquiries:

GEN inCode UK Limited

Tamsin Jeffs

Tel +44 (0)7800 903435

Royal Brompton and Harefield Clinical Group

Clare Elliott

Tel +44 (0207) 352 8121

About GEN inCode:

GEN inCode is a UK based company specializing in cardiovascular disease risk. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GEN inCode UK Limited operates business units in Europe and Latin America through GEN inCode S.L.U, and in the United States through GEN inCode U.S. Inc.

GEN inCode's predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies. Our CE marked invitro-diagnostic molecular tests combine clinical algorithms and bioinformatics to provide advanced patient risk assessment to predict disease onset.

About Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals and Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust:

Royal Brompton and Harefield Clinical Group, part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust since February 1st, 2021, is the largest specialist heart and lung centre in the UK and among the largest in Europe. Clinical teams at the RB&H care for patients with a wide range of complex cardiac conditions including congenital (present at birth), inherited and acquired.

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT) is one of the largest hospital Trusts in the UK. RB&H's Genetics & Genomics Laboratory provides specialist cardiovascular and respiratory clinical genetic testing as part of the South London Genomics Laboratory Hub consortium, which is led by GSTT. As a clinical group within GSTT, RB&H is also a member of the South East Genomic Medicine System Alliance.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE GEN inCode UK Limited