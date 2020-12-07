GEN inCode Appoints Chief Financial Officer

OXFORD, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEN inCode UK Limited the privately-owned artificial intelligence cardiovascular disease company focused on the prevention of cardiovascular disease announces today the appointment of Paul Foulger as Chief Financial Officer to the Company.

Paul Foulger is an experienced CFO with a proven, demonstrable track record in the Biotech industry for both AIM listed and private companies. He is a strategic and commercially focussed leader with entrepreneurial experience at Board level across large and small companies with specific focus in recent years of pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies in the small to mid-cap space. Paul is a qualified certified accountant, having been Finance Director at NovaBiotics Ltd, Elsevier Science, Venn Life Sciences plc, and PredictImmune Ltd, amongst others; he has substantial lead transactional experience including IPO's, reverse takeovers, divestments, over £100m of fundraising, and acquisitions in the UK, Europe and the US.

More recently, until December 2015, Paul was Group Finance Director at EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, the global medical manufacturer of point-of-care and central lab devices and chemistry reagents; he is currently a non-exec director of Arcis Biotechnology Holdings Ltd and Autoclenz Ltd.

Matthew Walls, Executive Chairman and CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Company and Executive team. Paul joins us at an exciting time in our development and will be instrumental to executing the delivery of the Company's global growth strategy."

About GEN inCode:

GEN inCode is a UK company specializing in cardiovascular disease risk. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GEN inCode specializes in genetic risk assessment and the onset of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a broad disease classification including coronary artery disease such as angina and myocardial infarction (heart attack). CVD also includes stroke, heart failure, hypertension, venous thromboembolism and other vascular heart diseases. CVD is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States. By 2030 the total global cost of CVD is set to rise from approximately US$863 billion in 2010 to US$1,044 billion and is both a major health issue and global economic burden.

GEN inCode's CE marked advanced invitro-diagnostic products provide genetic risk scores to enable patients, doctors and healthcare practitioners to assess and predict the onset of CVD. The Company's products and state of the art 'cloud based' artificial intelligence reporting system help inform healthcare practitioners and patients of their CVD risk thereby enabling lifestyle and behavioural change alongside delivery of the most effective course of treatment.

GEN inCode UK Limited operates business units in Europe and Latin America through GEN inCode S.L.U, and in the United States through GEN inCode U.S. Inc.

GEN inCode's vision is to educate patients about their cardiovascular risk and to improve public health by using the predictive capability of its products with targeted therapies to determine lifestyle choice and improve patient outcomes.

