Gen Z As Customers: The Unique Needs Of This Generation

Industry experts host interactive briefing on how the newest generation of consumers will drive change in future markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Z currently make up 24 percent of the global population and are set to have significant spending power. This "digitally native" population cohort, born between 1993 and 2007, will be an important customer base in the future. This research highlights Gen Z's demographic makeup and customer profile, and looks at some brands that are successfully responding to their particular aspirations and needs.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Visionary Innovation Group principal consultant, Lynne Goulding, and guest speaker Hiral Patel from Barclay's European Equity Research Team on Sustainable and Thematic Investing, for a live online Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Gen Z as Customers: Understand and Service the Unique Needs of this Generation," on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

"Companies that are tracking well with Gen Z are those that embrace authenticity and transparency. Gen Z don't like being 'sold to' and prefer brands that enable user-generated content and use social media influencers to do their marketing," says Goulding.



For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/2up



The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti

Key Takeaways:

Discover the characteristics of Generation Z and how they differ from previous generations

Understand the social, technological, economic, environmental and political trends shaping Gen Z

Learn about the most important markets for targeting the Gen Z customer

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

For more information, visit ww2.frost.com or call +1 (877) 463-7678

Press Contact:

Lorena Weinstein, Marketing Manager – Visionary Innovation Group

Phone: 210-477-8421

lorena.weinstein@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

