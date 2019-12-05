Gen Z spending 5+ work hours each week watching YouTube, TikTok, and other social-related video content (CloudApp)

40% of Gen Z confessed to spending 5+ hours of their work week consuming video content from YouTube, TikTok, and other social networks with more than 1 in 5 saying they spend 10+ hours a week consuming the content.

"The growing remote workforce is hungry for collaboration, productivity, and balance. Businesses who can find ways to cater to these trends will have a leg up in the modern workplace," said Joe Martin VP of Marketing at CloudApp "Tools and methods to help the workforce be more productive during the workday will be key to having success with Gen Z and Millennial employees."

CloudApp's insights are based on aggregated and anonymized data from ~1000 U.S. based office workers aged 18-60. The data was compiled and analyzed in November 2019.

Additional findings:

Visual communication : more than 60% of Gen Z and Millennials would collaborate more if done visually.

: more than 60% of Gen Z and Millennials would collaborate more if done visually. Meetings taking up time : 1 in 4 men listed meetings as one of their biggest time wasters

: 1 in 4 men listed meetings as one of their biggest time wasters Chatty co-workers make it hard : 1 in 3 Millennials list chatty co-workers as their biggest time sucker at work. Women listed co-workers 50% more than men

: 1 in 3 Millennials list chatty co-workers as their biggest time sucker at work. Women listed co-workers 50% more than men Technology not up to par: 40% of Gen Z list poor technology or slow WiFi as a time-waster at work.

To see the full report visit here

To learn more about CloudApp visit here

CloudApp

A fast-growth visual led solution with a near perfect 5-star business user rating from G2,Trust Radius, and Gartner Peer Insights. Using its combination of screen recording, screen grabbing, and GIF creation tools and with its integrations with workflow tools Zendesk, Slack, Adobe, Intercom, Zapier, and others it is uniquely positioned as an indispensable visual led enterprise solution.

About CloudApp

To learn more visit www.getcloudapp.com

