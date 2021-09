Gen-Z Town Hall Scheduled September 23

Advertising & Media Gen-Z Town Hall is the vision of MediaVillage founder Jack Myers, diversity advocate for decades. Tweet this

The collective industry event will feature the 2021 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees and Advancing Diversity Council members from Disney Ad Sales, Twitter, WarnerMedia, and more.

The Town Hall will open with a "State of Affairs" presented by Marc S. Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at P&G and Chairman of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and Marla Kaplowitz, President of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As).

Moderating duties will be shared by Myers, The FQ's Chief Innovation Officer Ronda Carnegie, and AdvancingDiversity.org Executive Director Philip McKenzie. Carnegie, who co-founded the Advancing Diversity Council, said: "Our hope is to harness the next generation to advance diversity perspectives and industry growth based on proven programs and initiatives with a path forward."

McKenzie, who hosts The Pool podcast, added: "Our intent is to minimize the gap between management and employees, improving industry and company culture, growing team spirit, and reversing the trend toward young people leaving the industry to pursue new career goals."

In addition to media company leaders, the 10 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees, who will be sharing their stories, and responding to audience questions, are:

4A's / American Association of Advertising Agencies' President and Chief Executive Officer Marla Kaplowitz

4A's Foundation's Executive Vice President of Talent and Engagement Simon Fenwick

AAF / American Advertising Federation's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Pacheco

American Family Insurance's Vice President and Head of Marketing Sherina Smith

Citi's Interim Chief Marketing Officer Tina Davis

dentsu Americas' Chief Diversity Officer Christena Pyle

Entertainment Studios' Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Byron Allen

Howard University's Cathy Hughes School of Communications' Dean and Professor Gracie Lawson-Borders

of Communications' Dean and Professor MOBE / Marketing Opportunities in Business & Entertainment's Founder Yvette Moyo

The CW's Executive Vice President of Development Gaye Hirsch

The inaugural Advancing Diversity Week, the advertising and media industry's first-ever virtual multi-day diversity-focused gathering, is themed D-E-I + Belonging! on Monday, September 20; Belonging + Retention on Tuesday, September 21; and Multicultural + Meaning on Wednesday, September 22.To learn more about the over 70 Advancing Diversity Week speakers and thought-provoking topics, visit https://week.advancingdiversity.org/.

The Advancing Diversity Week programs are underwritten by:

CATALYST PARTNER: The CW, Disney Ad Sales, Twitter, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia

LEADERSHIP: A+E Networks, Moody's, Crown Media, NPR, Verizon, Vevo

SUPPORTING: Comcast Advertising, DPAA, GroupM, Havas, IPG Mediabrands, John A. Reisenbach Foundation (JAR), NBA, New York Interconnect, Publicis Media, Univision

MEDIA PARTNER: Bold Culture, Forbes, The FQ, MediaVillage, USA TODAY NETWORK

Advancing Diversity Week sponsor revenues support the Advancing Diversity Education Fund. Beneficiaries include Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications, the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, The FQ, American Advertising Federation, 4A's Foundation, American Educational Foundation, Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing, John A. Reisenbach Foundation, TD Foundation, and Jacaronda Foundation College Loan Relief Fund.

