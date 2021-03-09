Gen2 Technologies Announces Important Milestone with New Ticker MNIZ

HENDERSON, Nev., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:MNIZ) is proud to inform its loyal shareholders that FINRA has approved the official name change to Gen2 Technologies Inc. (previously BRK Inc.) and has approved a change in ticker symbol to MNIZ.

The changes have been announced on FINRA's daily list with an effective date of tomorrow, 03/10/2021. As per FINRA:

New Name: Gen 2 Technologies Inc.

New Symbol: MNIZ

New CUSIP: 36870L104

Daily List Announcement Date: 03/09/2021

Market Effective Date: 03/10/2021

Mr. Michael Kovacocy CEO and Mr. Daniel Serruya COO stated jointly, "Today's news is a major milestone for our loyal shareholders. We are focused 100% on executing on major deliverables and will be announcing further exciting developments regarding the development and commercialization of our exciting Iris Media Network proposition shortly. We are working towards making 2021 a year of substantial delivery for shareholders. Thank you for your support."

For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: [email protected]

Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on Gen2 Technologies Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

[email protected]

brkgen2.com

(440) 597-6150

SOURCE Gen 2 Technologies Inc.

