Gen2 Technologies Announces Key Governance and Officer Actions

HENDERSON, N.V., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:MNIZ) wishes to inform its shareholders of the following key governance and officer actions:

The Company has created and issued a new Series A-1 preferred stock that has super voting rights.

Mr. Michael Kovacocy , CEO, has been added to the Board of Directors as the Series A-1 Director, alongside Mr. Daniel Serruya , where they are the sole directors.

, CEO, has been added to the Board of Directors as the Series A-1 Director, alongside Mr. , where they are the sole directors. Mr. Brian Keasberry has been removed as an officer of the company. Mr. Daniel Serruya , currently COO and Head of Sales for the Iris Media Network, has assumed the responsibilities of Secretary and Treasurer, vacated by Mr. Keasberry's departure.

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, CEO, stated, "we are pleased to continue to serve shareholders and look forward to driving our business to execute and drive shareholder value".

For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: [email protected]

Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on Gen2 Technologies Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

[email protected]

brkgen2.com

(440) 597-6150

SOURCE Gen2 Technologies Inc.