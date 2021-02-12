Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Execs Opt for Shares in Light of Improving Business

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to inform its shareholders that both its CEO and COO will each forgo one month cash salary and opt for share payments priced at a straight $10 per share.

This measure, which will be supported by management purchases of shares from time to time on the open market and to be documented and filed with pertinent regulatory authorities, is testament to management's increasing confidence in Gen2 Technologies underlying business fundamentals and prospects for inflection in business operations.

As communicated to the markets previously, traction continues to be gained on various initiatives, including the cutting-edge Iris Media Network. Management expects 2021 to be a transformative year for shareholders and looks forward to various catalysts including developments on its proposed new share ticker and previously announced plans for a 3:1 forward split.

For more information on Gen2 Technologies, please see the Iris Token whitepaper at www.brkgen2.com and keep up to date by visiting the company's new Twitter page, at Twitter handle @Gen2Technologi1, for all new official information.

For further queries, please feel free to email our IR at: [email protected]

