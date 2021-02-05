Gen2 Technologies' Iris Media Network Moves into Professional Basketball with Signing of NBRPA

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:BRKK) is pleased to inform its shareholders that the NBRPA (National Basketball Retired Players Association) has signed up for inclusion in the Iris Network.



Professional basketball is a priority target for the Iris platform - and working with a key influencer group such as the NBRPA will accelerate our operational and strategic initiatives.



Mr. Lafayette "Fat" Lever, President of the Phoenix chapter of the NBRPA, and high on the list of all-time NBA records for most triple doubles stated, "The Iris Network can make basketball even more compelling to watch, adding unique angles and allowing fans to control their views in real-time. To allow fans to see what their favorite players see on and off the court is exciting and unique."

For further queries, please feel free to email our IR at: [email protected]

BRK Inc./ Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

[email protected]

brkgen2.com

+1 (702) 572-5080

SOURCE Gen2 Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://brkincorporated.com/

