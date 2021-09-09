Genapsys Adds to its Leadership Team with Two New Hires

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genapsys, Inc. (Genapsys), a company developing a highly accurate and scalable electronic sequencing platform, today announced the additions of Priya Ray and Peter Swider to the Company's leadership team as well as the launch of the company's new branding and corporate website, www.genapsys.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Priya and Peter to our accomplished and growing leadership team," said Jason Meyers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genapsys. "Collectively, Priya and Peter bring extensive regulatory and accounting experience that will fortify our team's position at the forefront of the sequencing sector with best-in-class-practices. Genapsys is growing and expanding the enterprise and our updated branding and website reflect a new level of commitment from the entire Genapsys organization."

Priya Ray joins as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, and Peter Swider joins as Vice President of Accounting and Finance.

"Being a part of Genapsys, a company at the cutting edge of technology, innovation, and industry excellence, is incredibly exciting," said Priya Ray. "Genapsys' standard of excellence in both its product and culture is well positioned to lead the industry with a highly accurate semiconductor chip-based electronic sequencing platform. My experience directly complements this talented team and together we will elevate and expedite the Company's vision to enable universal access to genomic sequencing."

Priya has led the Quality and Regulatory departments for many large medical device and biotech companies such as Applied Biosystems (now ThermoFisher Scientific), Philips Medical, Varian Medical, Myriad Genetics as well as established the Quality Management System at various startups. She has 23 years of experience working with FDA and European regulatory bodies and has hosted multiple FDA inspections, CE mark audits and CLIA and CAP inspections. Priya holds a bachelor's degree with honors in Physiology from Presidency College, Calcutta and a Master's in Physiology from Science College, Calcutta University, India. She also holds a Master's in Computer Science from Regis University, Colorado.

Peter brings extensive finance and accounting experience in both emerging growth companies as well as large global organizations. Peter previously worked at ArcherDX, a genomic analysis company, and later Invitae, as Corporate Controller. ArcherDX was acquired by Invitae in October 2020. Prior to ArcherDX, Peter held a diverse range of corporate accounting finance roles with increasing responsibility at HomeAdvisor, Ciber and Renewable Energy Systems. Peter began his career at Deloitte upon completion of his Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Illinois. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Illinois.

About Genapsys, Inc.

Genapsys is a company focused on the advancement of universal access to genomic information by delivering an affordable, scalable, and accurate genomic sequencing ecosystem that empowers both academic and clinical research applications. Its system leverages a proprietary electrical microfluidic sequencing chip with a scalable number of detectors, allowing for a wide range of applications. Genapsys is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Genapsys products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

