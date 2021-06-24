GenapSys™ Announces Additions to the Company's Executive Team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenapSys, Inc. (GenapSys), a company developing a highly accurate and scalable electronic sequencing platform, today announced the additions of Britton Russell, Mary Stewart, and Surekha Karudapuram to its executive team.

"We are pleased to welcome Britton, Mary, and Surekha to our growing team," said Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of GenapSys. "Their deep set of leadership experiences will strengthen the GenapSys executive team and provide valuable insight as we accelerate development of our silicon chip-based genomic sequencing ecosystem. We are honored to have these three leaders at the forefront of our efforts to leverage the scale of semiconductors and enable universal access to genomics."

Britton Russell joins as Chief Financial Officer, Mary Stewart joins as Chief Operating Officer, and Surekha Karudapuram joins as VP of Product Management and Marketing.

"I am excited by the opportunity to join GenapSys at a time when the Company is pursuing rapid development of a modular sequencing solution," remarked Britton Russell. "Jason and the team at GenapSys are building a groundbreaking company that is poised to change healthcare with a flexible and automated NGS solution. I look forward to advancing product development with a collaborative R&D approach that has the potential to reshape the sequencing industry as we know it."

Britton Russell brings extensive finance experience in both emerging growth companies as well as large multinational organizations. Britton previously worked at ArcherDX, a genomic analysis company, and later Invitae, as Senior Vice President of Finance. ArcherDX was acquired by Invitae in October 2020. Prior to ArcherDX, Britton held a diverse range of corporate finance roles with increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca, Genentech, and Royal Dutch Shell. Britton holds an MBA from Rice University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Sustainability from Arizona State University.

Mary Stewart brings over 20 years as a hospital administrator, leading both large and small organizations in the federal health sector. Her experience as a federal health care leader centered on resource management, logistics, health IT, managed care and diagnostics and therapeutics services in both US and international markets. Mary's most recent role was as the Vice President for Global Diagnostic Strategy at Invitae, specializing in expansion and integration planning. She has experience at Invitae and Archer leading Operations, Supply Chain and Public Policy activities. Mary is a retired Colonel in the US Air Force where she commanded the 59th Medical Support Group and the 377th Medical Group. Mary holds an MBA and a MHSA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science from the United States Air Force Academy.

Surekha Karudapuram Ph.D. brings 10 years of experience leading product management and marketing in genomics, medical device, and microbiome companies. Most recently Surekha was at the startup GALT where she led marketing and applications for a high-throughput cultivation-based microbiome analysis platform. Before GALT, she was at Varian Medical Systems where she led healthcare-focused global marketing for a medical device used to treat cancer. Prior to Varian, she was at Life Technologies and Agilent doing product management and commercialization for sequencing, SNP genotyping, and qPCR platforms. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Maryland after getting her undergraduate degree from the Birla Institute of Science and Technology in Pilani, India.

About GenapSys, Inc.

GenapSys is a company focused on the advancement of universal access to genomic information by delivering an affordable, scalable, and accurate genomic sequencing ecosystem that empowers both academic and clinical research applications. Its system leverages a proprietary electrical microfluidic sequencing chip with a scalable number of detectors, allowing for a wide range of applications. GenapSys is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

GenapSys products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

