Genaro Marin's new book "Versos de un Soñador" is a poignant poetry collection on the cries and hopes of an immigrant.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Genaro Marin, a retired professor with almost three decades of experience, an honorable man, husband, and father; has completed his new book "Versos de un Soñador": a heartfelt read that reflects on the struggles of an immigrant trying to find his place in a foreign country. Each poem is written with utmost sincerity and will surely draw a lot of emotions from the reader.

Genaro Marín

Marin shares, "My motivation for writing Versos de un Soñador has been the reality experienced by first and second generation immigrants. Themes such as fear and insecurity, assault on self-esteem, deception, and the tireless struggle to overcome are reflected in these verses."

Published by Page Publishing, Genaro Marin's compelling work is filled with emotions. The seamlessly woven words are powerful enough to reach a person's heart.

Readers who wish to experience this deeply moving work can purchase "Versos de un Soñador" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

