Gencove launches the first enterprise-ready low-pass sequencing imputation and analysis software as a service

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gencove, the leading low-pass genome sequencing technology provider, announced today the launch of the first enterprise-ready low-pass sequencing analysis platform. The new cloud-based solution for imputation and downstream analytics of low-pass sequencing data is an important step forward in expanding the access to this technology.

Gencove's low-pass sequencing is a high-throughput, cost-efficient solution for large scale genomic applications. For the last two years, Gencove has successfully helped organizations across industries from academia to agriculture switch from genotyping arrays to sequencing technologies.

The new platform supports human, agricultural, companion animal and model organism applications. Gencove's SaaS also provides additional analysis on top of low-pass data, like polygenic risk score calculations, ancestry/breed analysis and CNV analysis. This platform is available via web app at gencove.com, or can be interacted with in an automated manner via the API and command line interface.

Gencove's team will be demonstrating the software at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference in Houston, Texas, from October 16th-18th, at booth #1413.

Gencove is a spin-out of the New York Genome Center dedicated to making genomic data more accessible and interpretable through the development of molecular and computational tools. Gencove's flagship product is its low-pass genome sequencing platform; the company operates a laboratory in New York and offers both low-pass sequencing and analytics software as a service, with customers that include top academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. More information is available at www.gencove.com .

