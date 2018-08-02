Gender Positive: Women in Concierge Medicine, a New Podcast from Specialdocs

"What we get as concierge physicians and as women is control of our work environment, patients' experience, ability to earn a living, and the way we take care of our families, and that's a tremendous privilege." Dorothy Serna, MD, Houston, TX

"From our company's earliest days, we've witnessed the power of concierge medicine to transform a woman physician's life," says Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer. "Founder Roberta Greenspan knew from personal experience the challenges faced by women in healthcare, and was passionate about offering this very viable solution to female physicians. My hope is that all physicians - male and female alike - will listen to this podcast and realize how the concierge model can restore balance and joy to their lives."

The series includes:



Part 1: Change Artists: our panel reveals why they changed to a concierge model.

"Burnout to the point that I was done with medicine if this (change) didn't work. Now I can't imagine ever going back to the way things were." - Nan Monahan, MD, Atlanta, GA

Part 2: It's About Time: why patients embrace concierge medicine.3

"Patients leave my office feeling that every question is answered and that I gave them the best care I could." - Monica Sarang, MD, Burbank, CA

Part 3: Gender Matters: differences in the way men and women physicians provide care.4

"I still do spend more time with patients. It's that need to make sure everyone understands exactly what we're doing and is happy with the plan." - Judith Shea, MD, Greenwich, CT

Part 4: Mastering the Balancing Act: how concierge medicine provides the key to a real work-life balance.

"I wanted to be home and able to read to my kids and put them to bed. If I wasn't going to be able to do that I wasn't going to be a happy person or a happy physician."- Dr. Sarang

Part 5: Patient Preference: the surprising demographics of a female concierge physician's patient panel.

"Many men recognize that talking to a woman physician, who is likely to spend more time listening, is a great way to get care." - Dr. Serna

Part 6: Woman to Woman Rx: advice for women physicians considering a change.

"With concierge medicine you can have a full practice and still be able to teach, do research…stretch yourself." - Dr. Shea

Part 7: A Unique Partnership: Specialdocs' individualized approach to transition.

"Specialdocs works powerfully behind the scenes and allows us to be us." - Natasha Beauvais, MD, Alexandria, VA

Part 8: Empowerment: taking control of the professional journey.

"The transition was much easier than I thought it would be…and it's been fantastic." – Dr. Monahan

Specialdocs Consultants has provided expert guidance and counsel to physicians across the country since 2002, helping them transform their practices and their lives with concierge medicine….and staying with them long after. The company's unique approach ensures that physicians retain their autonomy, with their own names at the forefront of the practice.

