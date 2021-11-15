Gene Amplification Technologies Market Size Worth $30.80 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene amplification technologies market size is expected to reach USD 30.80 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2028. The major factors driving the market are the expanding research in molecular diagnostics and genomics, the introduction of novel and advanced products, and the growing acceptance of personalized medicine.

Key Insights & Findings:

By technology, the PCR-based amplification segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its widespread use across various applications. The ongoing pandemic has also propelled the segment growth due to the rapidly growing demand for PCR detection kits

The hybridization downstream application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing usage of various gene multiplication technologies. The hybridization chain reaction is low cost, practical, and almost ready to use, thus supplementing the market growth

Based on sample type, the single-cell sample is increasingly being used across various research settings. Single-cell PCR and fluorescent in-situ hybridization or FISH are used to identify the differences between populations of single cells

The kits and reagents product segment captured the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the vast product portfolio offered by the key entities and expanding research activities

In terms of end use, the others segment consisting of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostics labs dominated the market in 2020. It has the highest penetration of various amplification technologies due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, this segment exhibits a low growth rate as compared to other end-use segments

The academic and research institutes end-use segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The segment has a substantial penetration of amplification techniques

Increasing investment in genomics by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is anticipated to drive the market significantly over the near future. In recent years, the biotechnology sector has witnessed a significant shift toward new drugs and treatments, genome sequencing-based medicines, and advancements in technologies, thereby propelling market growth.

Advancements in molecular diagnostic tools such as NGS, droplet digital PCR, and genome-wide sequencing with respect to reproducibility, accuracy, and timeline have influenced the adoption of gene multiplication techniques in the market. In addition, global initiatives such as the Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative (Africa PGI) have driven the market for gene multiplication technologies. This initiative was launched in October 2020 to expand genomics-based public health pathogen surveillance.

The loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology segment is witnessing remarkable growth in the past few years. It is a one-step reaction and takes only 30 to 60 minutes to complete. Owing to this, it has the potential to be used in basic research in medicine and pharmacy, point-of-care testing, and cost-effective diagnosis of infectious diseases.

North America captured the largest revenue share in 2020. The U.S. is the major contributor to revenue generation. The active involvement in research activities, coupled with the presence of key players, has contributed to the growth of the regional market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the entry of large biotechnological organizations, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing research activities in Asian countries. The key players in the market are undertaking various initiatives in collaboration with biopharma developers to support their product development process.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene amplification technologies market on the basis of technology, downstream application, sample type, product, end use, and region:

Gene Amplification Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

PCR-based Amplification



Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification



Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification



Strand Displacement Amplification



Multiple Displacement Amplification



Rolling Circle Amplification



Ramification Amplification



Others

Gene Amplification Technologies Downstream Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Whole Genome Amplification



Exome Sequencing



SNP Genotyping Arrays



Array CGH



Hybridization



Others

Gene Amplification Technologies Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Single Cell



FFPE



Others

Gene Amplification Technologies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Instruments



Kits & Reagents



Services

Gene Amplification Technologies End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Academic & Research Institutes



Others

Gene Amplification Technologies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





France





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Australia





Japan





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East Africa (MEA)



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Gene Amplification Technologies Market

QIAGEN

New England Biolabs

Illumina Inc.

Yikang Gene

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Silicon Biosystems

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Danaher Corporation

4basebio AG

LGC Group

Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.

MyBioSource

