Gene Expression Analysis: Worldwide Markets, 2023 - Emerging Countries to Provide Growth Opportunities

The "Gene Expression Analysis Market by Product and Services (Consumables (Reagents, DNA chips), Instruments (PCR, NGS), Services (Gene Expression Profiling)), End User (Pharma and Biotech Companies, Research Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for gene expression analysis market is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in the market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, growing application areas of genomics, and the availability of gene expression databases.

By product and services, the consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The increasing volume of genetic tests in drug discovery, biomarker discovery, and pharmacogenomics applications are driving the growth of the consumables market. The increasing installation of NGS and PCR equipment worldwide will significantly boost the demand for consumables.

By end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to be the largest contributor to the gene expression analysis market



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies utilize gene expression analysis products and services to achieve their clinical research goals, such as drug discovery and development and biotech research. Biopharmaceutical companies focus on developing targeted therapies, especially for the treatment of cancer, complex diseases, and rare genetic disorders. CROs offer a number of gene expression analysis services, including gene expression profiling services such as NGS. This is increasing the demand for gene expression analysis services offered by CROs.



North America is expected to hold a significant share in the gene expression analysis market during the forecast period



Factors such as the development of gene therapy, focus on gene expression studies, government initiatives, and the availability of funding for NGS research are driving the growth of the market in North America.



The major vendors in the global market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US). Other players involved in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (UK), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), QIAGEN N. V. (Netherlands), Oxford Gene Technologies, Ltd. (UK), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

Market Developments

Biorad acquired of RainDance Technologies, a droplet-based PCR systems manufacturer. RainDance Technologies has a more focused portfolio, primarily known for its droplet-based technologies for digital PCR (dPCR).

Thermo Fisher Scientific completes acquisition of Affymetrix, a leading provider of cellular and genetic analysis products.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.1.2 Secondary Research

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.4 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.1.4 Market Data Estimation and Triangulation

2.2 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Gene Expression Analysis Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: European Market, By Product & Services

4.3 Market, By Product and Services, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Market, By End User, 2018 vs 2023

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Gene Expression Analysis Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.4 Availability of Government Funding

5.2.1.5 Novel Technologies to Aid Gene Expression Studies

5.2.1.6 Growing Application Areas of Gene Expression

5.2.1.7 Availability of Gene Expression Databases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.2.2 Shortage of Trained Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries to Provide Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Growing Use of Gene Expression Analysis in Precision Medicine

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Currency Devaluation



6 Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 The Market for Consumables is Estimated to Account for A Share of 62.0% of the Total Market in 2018. the Consumables Segment is Further Divided Into Reagents and Microarray/DNA Chips.

6.3 Reagents

6.3.1 Growing Number of Sequencing Service Centers to Aid the Growth of the Reagents Market

6.4 DNA Chips

6.4.1 Declining Use of DNA Microarray Technology Expected to Result in Sluggish Growth

6.5 Instruments

6.6 PCR Instruments

6.6.1 Advent of Enhanced Ddpcr to Aid the PCR Market for Gene Expression

6.7 Next-Generation Sequencing Instruments

6.7.1 NGS to Overtake Microarrays Market in the Coming Years

6.8 DNA Microarrays

6.8.1 Despite Sluggish Growth Rate, DNA Microarrays Will Witness Sustained Use in the Coming Years

6.9 Other Instruments

6.9.1 Growing Focus on Cancer Therapeutics, Genetics Will Support the Market for Sage

6.10 Services

6.11 Gene Expression Profiling Services

6.12 Sequencing Services

6.12.1 Reduction in Sequencing Costs, Technological Advancements Will Drive the Market for Sequencing Services

6.13 Other Services

6.13.1 Wide Application Areas of QPCR Services to Aid in the Growth of This Market Segment

6.13.2 Bioinformatics Solutions



7 Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.2.1 Increasing Clinical Research on Drug Discovery and Biomarker Development to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

7.3 Academic Institutes and Research Centers

7.3.1 Growing Government Funding to Drive the Adoption of Gene Expression Analysis Techniques in Academic Institutes and Research Centers

7.4 Other End Users

7.4.1 This Segment Includes Non-Profit Organizations (NPOS), Agri-Genomics Organizations, Reference Laboratories, and Consumer Genomics Companies



8 Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 Spain

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.5.1 Government Funding for Life Science Research to Aid the Italian Market

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Domestic Manufacturing of Sequencing Systems to Drive Market Growth in China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Increasing Government Focus on Cancer Research to Drive the Market Growth in Japan

8.4.3 Australia

8.4.3.1 Increasing Research Activities in the Fields of Genetics and Genomics to Aid Market Growth in Australia

8.4.4 India

8.4.4.1 Decreasing Sequencing Cost and Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases to Support Market Growth in India

8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.5.1 Greater Adoption of Genetic Testing and Genomic Analysis to Drive Market Growth in This Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking of Players, 2017

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

9.3.2 Acquisitions

9.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.3 Illumina, Inc.

10.4 Agilent Technologies

10.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

10.6 GE Healthcare

10.7 Perkinelmer, Inc.

10.8 Qiagen N.V.

10.9 Oxford Gene Technology

10.10 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

10.11 BGI

10.12 Eurofins Scientific



