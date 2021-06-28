Gene Panel Market to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The gene panel market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Gene Panel Market Participants:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. offers various gene panels such as ALK IQFISH Break Apart Probe, ROS1 IQFISH Break-Apart Probe, MYC IQFISH Break-Apart Probe, IGH, BCL2 IQFISH dual fusion probe, and SureSelectXT Methyl Seq target enrichment Panels.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. offers various gene panels such as Fixed panels and custom panels such as human core exome, mitochondrial panel, mouse exome panel, and respiratory virus research panel.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific SE offers various gene panels such as next-generation sequencing.

Gene Panel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Gene panel market is segmented as below:

Product

Small Panel Testing



Large Panel Testing

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The gene panel market is driven by the growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies. In addition, the decreasing cost of NGS gene panel tests is expected to trigger the gene panel market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.

