Gene Synthesis Services Market to Record a CAGR of 17.6%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gene synthesis services market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of biopharmaceutical companies and vendors that offer gene synthesis services, a significant increase in investments in research, and the high focus on biomedical research by universities and research institutions. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the gene synthesis services market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gene Synthesis Services Market 2022-2026

The gene synthesis services market size is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to the cost-effective and time-saving process of gene synthesis. However, the increasing complexity of the gene synthesis process can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

BBI Life Sciences Corp., Bio Basic Inc., BioCat GmbH, Biomatik, Bioneer Corp., Creative Biogene, CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC, DNA TwoPointO Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, GeneCopoeia Inc., GENEWIZ Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Kaneka Corp., Macrogen Inc., NZYTech Lda., OriGene Technologies Inc., Synbio Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Twist Bioscience HQ, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BBI Life Sciences Corp. - The company offers custom gene synthesis technology, which is extremely versatile and applicable to many different research areas such as genetics, regulation of gene expression, and functional research of gene and drug discovery.

Bio Basic Inc. - The company offers Gene synthesis services to convert any DNA sequence into its optimized synthetic gene, which is designed for all types of applications.

Bioneer Corp. - The company offers gene synthesis services, which provide sequence guarantee for individual synthetic genes and codon optimization to enhance protein expression and function.

Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers gene synthesis and molecular biology to convert any DNA or amino acid sequence into its optimized synthetic gene, which is designed for all types of applications.

GENEWIZ Inc. - The company offers PriorityGENE DNA synthesis services, which frequently work with large sequences and successfully deliver cloned products on a timely basis.

Gene Synthesis Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Academic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Gene Synthesis Services Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Gene Synthesis Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BBI Life Sciences Corp., Bio Basic Inc., BioCat GmbH, Biomatik, Bioneer Corp., Creative Biogene, CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC, DNA TwoPointO Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, GeneCopoeia Inc., GENEWIZ Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Kaneka Corp., Macrogen Inc., NZYTech Lda., OriGene Technologies Inc., Synbio Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience HQ Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BBI Life Sciences Corp.

Exhibit 89: BBI Life Sciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: BBI Life Sciences Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: BBI Life Sciences Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Bio Basic Inc.

Exhibit 92: Bio Basic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bio Basic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Bio Basic Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bioneer Corp.

Exhibit 95: Bioneer Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bioneer Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bioneer Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 DNA TwoPointO Inc.

Exhibit 98: DNA TwoPointO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: DNA TwoPointO Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: DNA TwoPointO Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 101: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 104: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

10.8 GENEWIZ Inc.

Exhibit 106: GENEWIZ Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: GENEWIZ Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: GENEWIZ Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 GenScript Biotech Corp.

Exhibit 109: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 114: Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 117: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 121: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

