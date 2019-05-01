Gene Therapy for Global CNS Disorders: 2023 Market Forecast - The Increase in Special Drug Designations is Spurring Growth
May 01, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gene Therapy for CNS Disorders Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gene therapy for CNS disorders market will register a CAGR of nearly 27% by 2023.
The increase in special drug designations is one of the key factors anticipated to witness continuous growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are receiving special drug designations for their novel gene therapies to help in receiving quicker approval.
Some market players are even offering the orphan drug designation with various tax benefits on their clinical researches. As a result, the rising number of special drug designations from the regulatory bodies will drive the gene therapy for CNS disorders market growth in the forthcoming years.
Increase in special drug designations
One of the growth drivers of the global gene therapy for CNS disorders market is the increase in special drug designations. The increasing number of special drug designations from the regulatory bodies is expected to result in the quicker approval of gene therapy programs, which drives the growth of the market.
Uneven distribution of technology
One of the challenges in the growth of the global gene therapy for CNS disorders market is the Uneven distribution of technology. The lack of focus of major vendors on developing gene therapy for CNS disorders are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are developing advanced technologies that help in manufacturing gene therapies with superior efficacy for the treatment of various CNS indications.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Biogen
- Bluebird Bio
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Voyager Therapeutics
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: PIPELINE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDICATION
- Comparison by indication
- SMA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by indication
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Biogen
- Bluebird Bio
- Novartis
- Pfizer Inc.
- Voyager Therapeutics
