Geneia Survey: Physicians Employed by Hospitals and Corporations More Burned Out and Dissatisfied than Independent Doctors

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia, a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the evolution to value-based care, found physicians who are employed by hospitals and corporations are more dissatisfied and burned out than those who work independently and in physician-owned practices.

In a nationwide survey of 300 full-time physicians who have been practicing post-residency medicine for more than four years, Geneia discovered:

60 percent of all physicians agree "it happens more and more often that I talk about my work in a negative way."69 percent of corporate/hospital-owned physicians agree they are talking about work in a more negative way compared to 51 percent agreement among physician/independent-owned respondents, a +18 percentage point gap in opinion between ownership models.

Nearly all physicians (96 percent) report they have witnessed or experienced physician burnout impacts such as cynicism, severe stress, dissatisfied patients and lower empathy for patients. Physicians working in corporate or hospital-owned organizations were even more likely to witness or experience the negative impacts of physician burnout.

57 percent of physician-owned/independents report lower empathy for patients as the result of physician burnout compared to 72 percent of corporate/hospital-owned physicians, a gap of +15 percentage points

"The costs and implications of epidemic levels of physician dissatisfaction are high," said Aurel Iuga, MD, MBA, MPH, CMQ, Geneia chief medical officer. "Given the trend of hospitals and health plans acquiring physician practices combined with higher levels of physician burnout among these employed physicians, research shows an increased likelihood of a patient safety incident."

