Genentech, Makers Of New Flu Treatment, Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), Announces Partnership With Virtual Health Platform, Plushcare

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that from October 1, 2018 through May 4, 2019, there were between 37.4 million and 42.9 million flu illnesses, over 500,000 hospitalizations, and up to 61,000 deaths. With the flu, time is critical as prescribed antiviral medications like Xofluza can significantly lessen flu symptoms, and reduce the duration of the flu, when taken within the first two days of symptoms . PlushCare enables rapid diagnosis and treatment, with patients able to get medication sent to their local pharmacy immediately after their virtual visit.

"We are so excited to partner with Genentech to raise awareness surrounding the severity of influenza and the importance of early detection and treatment. Beyond this, PlushCare is committed to continuously expanding our services and offerings to become the most accessible way for our users to receive primary care services," said PlushCare co-founder and CEO, Ryan McQuaid.

The CDC recommends that all eligible individuals 6 months of age and older receive a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against influenza and its resulting serious complications.

PlushCare is the leading virtual health platform offering affordable and high-quality primary care medical services to patients in all 50 U.S. states. Having treated over 100,000 patients and diagnosed over 3,500 medical conditions, PlushCare is changing the medical landscape and offering affordable and accessible healthcare to all.

For more information on PlushCare or Xofluza, please visit Plushcare.com and Xofluza.com.

About PlushCare:

PlushCare is a leading virtual health platform that offers primary healthcare and virtual doctor's visits to patients in all 50 U.S. states. With over 100,000 users and counting, patients are connected to the best physicians from the top 50 medical institutions in the country via desktop or mobile devices. PlushCare accepts most major insurance plans, and patients have access to quality primary care consultations and can get diagnosed, treated, prescribed medication or have lab testing. The unique combination of world-class doctors, on-demand lab testing, affordable pricing, and same-day appointments with the patient's choice of provider, makes PlushCare the best-in-class platform for virtual health. Treating over 3,500 medical conditions, PlushCare strives to make patient's healthcare experience with doctors stress-free and is available on the PlushCare mobile app for iOS and Android or via PlushCare.com .

SOURCE PlushCare