GeneQuantum Healthcare and MITRO Biotech Enter into Strategic Cooperation to Develop Next Generation Radionuclide Conjugates

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, 2019, GeneQuantum Healthcare of Suzhou and MITRO Biotech of Nanjing signed the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Next Generation Radionuclide Conjugates Development" in Nanjing. Dr. Gang Qin, President of GeneQuantum and Dr. Xinping Li, CEO of MITRO, attended the signing ceremony with their teams.

In pursuit of achieving mutually beneficial win-win cooperation, the two parties intend to integrate the leading bioconjugation platform of GeneQuantum and the unique advantages of MITRO in radiolabeling and molecular imaging technique to jointly develop next generation radionuclide conjugates for rapid and efficient companion diagnosis and precision target therapy on tumors.

"Since its establishment, GeneQuantum has been committed to building a differentiated innovation platform to solve the key challenges of the biopharmaceutical industry. Based on our proprietary ligase dependent conjugation technology (LDC), GeneQuantum has gradually established intelligent automatic conjugation system (iLDC) with concurrent fully integrated manufacturing process; combined with our comprehensive quality system which meets global standard, GeneQuantum can provide a holistic solution for the efficient development and manufacturing of any kinds of site-specific bioconjugates. MITRO, on the other hand, has a unique radionuclide production and labeling technology platform," said Dr. Gang Qin. "We are pleased to work with a distinctive and leading technology partner such as MITRO to develop next generation radionuclide conjugates for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, meeting the unmet clinical needs of cancer patients worldwide."

"MITRO focuses on the development and application of isotope labeling and molecular imaging technology, and is committed to establishing a biomedical innovation and transformation research platform, using the advanced isotope labeling and molecular imaging technology to develop new drugs," said Dr. Xinping Li. "We are glad to work with GeneQuantum Healthcare based on our mutual interest of advanced medicine. This cooperation will fully integrate the technical and resource advantages of GeneQuantum in site-specific bioconjugation and MITRO in isotope labeling and non-invasive molecular imaging technology. The collaboration will create an internationally competitive platform of radionuclide bioconjugates for medical use. This will contribute to the most efficient non-invasive diagnosis of cancer and precise targeted therapy, as well as a systemic solution of novel biomedical drug development."

About GeneQuantum Healthcare

Founded in Suzhou Industrial Park in 2013, GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a Biotech enterprise focusing on development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic biologics. The company has independent innovative and leading platform for bioconjugating drug development and manufacturing, and is engaged in developing series of next generation anti-tumor Antibody-Drug-Conjugates (ADCs) to satisfy the unmet clinical demands worldwide.

About MITRO Biotech

MITRO is the first molecular imaging CRO in China and a national high-tech enterprise. The company was founded in Wuxi in 2010 and settled in Nanjing Jiangning National High-tech Industrial Development Zone in 2012. The company uses isotope labeling and in vivo molecular imaging technology to provide customers with comprehensive solutions and outsourcing technical services for new drug development, including drug screening, biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. MITRO provides the translational research service from nude mice, rats, monkeys to human. The technology has outstanding advantages of in vivo imaging, dynamic quantitative, self-control and continuous observation can greatly shorten the drug development cycle, reduce the R&D cost, and reduce the risk of failure. www.mi-tro.com/en/

SOURCE GeneQuantum