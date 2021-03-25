Gener8 Names Jerry Jurkiewicz As New Chief Executive Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gener8 LLC, a provider of full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing solutions for highly complex instruments and products within the life sciences and medical device markets, together with its capital partner, Sverica Capital Management LP, announced today the placement of Jerry Jurkiewicz as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment helps position Gener8 for continued capability and geographic expansion as a leader in its industry. During the past year Gener8 also completed the acquisition of Symbient Product Development to extend its engineering capabilities beyond its core focus on advanced instrumentation into companion consumable devices, offering customers a complete turnkey instrument and consumable solution for their engineering and manufacturing needs, particularly in point-of-care diagnostics and drug delivery markets.

Mr. Jurkiewicz comes to Gener8 with a broad array of leadership experience in the life sciences, medical device, analytical instrument, test & measurement, and industrial segments. He began his career at Ford Motor Company and Allied Signal, where he developed expertise in operational excellence. He was hired as PerkinElmer's first Vice President of Global Operations in Optoelectronics in 2001, quickly rising to lead the division as General Manager. Later, he served as President of IDEX Corporation's Optics & Photonics business unit, overseeing 800 employees across 12 sites in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Most recently, as the Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, a PE-backed orthopedic implant and instrument contract manufacturer, he was successful in integrating transact accretive add-on acquisitions.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Jerry's caliber and experience to lead Gener8. We are in the midst of transformative growth at Gener8, coming off strong 2020 performance, and the addition of Jerry to a company that had already shown the ability to grow at rates that outpace the industry in which it participates will be immensely valuable as we successfully implement our strategy and continue to improve ability to compete and deliver breakthrough technologies," said Dave Finley, a Managing Partner at Sverica Capital Management and Chairman of the Gener8 Board of Directors. "Jerry is extremely well-suited for this position. He is a proven leader and an experienced CEO uniquely positioned to lead Gener8's continued ascension to that of the industry leader."

David Klein, founder of Gener8 stated, "I am excited to have Jerry join Gener8 as the CEO and lead the company going forward. I am very proud of the team at Gener8 and what they have accomplished. Jerry is an excellent addition to that team and will make an incredible impact on Gener8. I look forward to working together with Jerry on the journey ahead."

"I am excited and honored to join the team at Gener8 and to help lead our collective growth efforts. I have deep respect for all the work that has taken place at Gener8, and I look forward to working closely with the board, members of the management team, and team members," adds Mr. Jurkiewicz. "Together, we will mark a new path for growth for Gener8."

Gener8, founded in 2002, offers full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing for complex instruments and products within the highly regulated life sciences and medical device markets. The services that Gener8 provides allow for an agile and fast time to market solution that results in high reliability solutions for customers. With locations in Sunnyvale, CA, San Diego, CA and Boston, MA, Gener8 operates in the corridors of innovation and maintains all industry specific certifications. For more information, please visit www.gener8.net.

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant time and internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit sverica.com.

