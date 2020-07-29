Genera Announces Key Personnel Additions

The fully operational facility will process agricultural crops, such as switchgrass and biomass sorghum, grown by regional farmers into ag-based fiber and the Earthable® line of sustainable food-grade packaging. The facility, which will be the largest fully integrated domestic solution for ag-based fiber and food packaging in North America, is expected to bring 120 new jobs to the area.

The new additions to Genera's management team include:

R&D Engineer Shau-Gan Chang : Chang will serve as Genera's Research and Development Engineer. In this position, he will develop, conduct and manage research and development activities and serve as interface for the company with equipment suppliers and contractors. Chang has 29 years of industry experience in the United States , China and Indonesia and comes to Genera after service as Global Pulp Technology Department, China Region Manager for Asia Pulp and Paper.

"Filling these four key positions is an important step toward getting our cutting-edge facility online," said Kelly Tiller, Genera's CEO. "The exceptional team we're building has experience and a passion for innovation, and we're all excited about getting Genera's advanced solutions for the paper and packaging industries to the market and providing new opportunities for East Tennessee farmers."

For more information about Genera, visit https://generainc.com.

About Genera

Genera, a Tennessee-based ag fiber manufacturer, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with local farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generainc.com.

