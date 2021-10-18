Generac Announces New GLT Light Tower for Flexible Lighting Solutions

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Mobile, a leading manufacturer of mobile light towers, generators, heaters, pumps and dust suppression solutions, today unveiled the new GLT, a global LED light tower. The GLT offers up to 20% longer runtimes than previous offerings, integrated fuel containment to help prevent fluid spills, improved serviceability and a flexible platform design for either mobile or stationary use to help optimize performance and return on investment.

"We took a global approach to the design and leveraged Generac's expertise in the market to engineer a product that provides unique innovation and the ultimate return on investment with low initial acquisition cost and low operating cost," said Vincent Hunt, senior product manager, Generac Mobile. "The collaborative manufacturing and scalability of the GLT creates a better solution for worldwide application needs."

The GLT is designed for a variety of projects. The GLT4 models feature over 200 hours of runtime, 48 US gallons of fuel capacity and a 1000-hour service interval that helps to reduce downtime. The GLT is equipped with four 320W high-performance, Generac G4 LED fixtures that provide maximum light. Generac's instant-on LED lights allow for faster startups, with no waiting for warm-up, cool-down or restrike. Generac's LEDs consume less power, resulting in extended runtimes and significant fuel savings.

The GLT light tower comes in a robust, steel enclosure that allows for enhanced access to the unit for routine maintenance and features an integral containment package with a capacity of up to 110% of recommended fluids to help prevent spills. The GLT also has a modular platform that can be operated as a stationary or mobile unit, allowing for even more flexibility and more compact dimensions. The innovative mast is available with hydraulic, electric or manual options. The durable design of the tower stands up to the rigors of the rental yard and jobsite allowing for increased versatility.

The GLT will be available for quoting and ordering in Q1 2022.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Contact: Jessica Sharpee

[email protected]

262-544-4811 Ext. 2778

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.generac.com

