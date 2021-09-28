Generac Issues 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the issuance of the Company's inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

In the document, Generac reports on several key areas of focus, including both product and operational sustainability, social responsibility to its employees and the communities it serves, and the Company's transparency and commitment to corporate governance and its ethical values. The report also includes discussion of Generac's overall ESG strategy and how it is executing on its mission to lead the world's evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

"We are excited to share our sustainability story -- both present and future, as well as our efforts to continuously build upon our execution on our ESG goals," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "We want this document to be a helpful resource for our stakeholders to evaluate our success as a sustainable business, as well as to form the baseline for measuring and improving our ESG performance. We view this report as an important first step on our ESG journey, and we look forward to sharing our progress in future annual ESG reports."

"These ESG goals include holding ourselves accountable to our stakeholders, including the communities we serve," continued Jagdfeld. "To that end, we've established an internal ESG Steering Committee comprised of subject matter experts from across the Company, which receives board-level oversight from our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. I am excited to lead Generac as we deepen our commitment to ESG matters and focus on a future defined by more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions."

To read the complete ESG report, or learn about Generac's line of products, visit www.generac.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Contact: Tami Kou

[email protected]

262-544-4811 Ext. 3950

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.generac.com

