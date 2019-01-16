Generac Power Systems Opens Janesville Distribution Center

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, a world leader in backup power and engine-powered products, has opened a new distribution center in Janesville, Wisconsin. The facility will employ 80 people in a variety of positions, including material handling, shipping, and receiving.

"Our new distribution facility is part of our continuing commitment to, and investment in, the state of Wisconsin," said Shawn Fortune, VP global supply chain, Generac. "We're very pleased to be part of the Janesville community. When fully operational, this distribution center will support Generac's growing business by serving as a critical hub to get backup power solutions to people when they need it."

The Janesville distribution center joins similar facilities in Whitewater and Jefferson, and measures nearly 490,000 square feet. The new location will ship service parts and finished products and consolidates several smaller operations in the area into one building.

"We are celebrating 60 years of innovation and growth here in Wisconsin," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. "The state has a tremendous workforce of diligent, hard-working people, and we look forward to continuing to be a manufacturing leader here for many years to come."

Generac holds an open walk-in interview program every Wednesday at each of its facilities between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. To learn more about the hiring events, please visit Generac.com/careers.

