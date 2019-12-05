Generac PWRcell™ and PWRview™ Solutions Now Available to Distribution Partners, Installers

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneracⓇ Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) announced that it's highly anticipated battery storage system and home energy management solution is now available to order by its distribution partners and dealers. Units will begin shipping immediately.

"We're proud to introduce a fully integrated battery storage solution," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Chairman and CEO of Generac Power Systems. "Today marks a huge step for Generac, our partners, and our customers, as we bring smart home energy storage and management into the mainstream for homeowners."

Homes equipped with PWRcell and PWRview technology help owners save energy and money. By capturing power from the sun and storing it for use when energy costs are high, users can significantly cut their energy costs. PWRcell is also a great solution for homeowners looking to protect their homes from unexpected power outages.

"We are committed to making Clean Energy attainable for more homeowners," said Russ Minick, head of Clean Energy and Chief Marketing Officer for Generac. "That's why we've created industry-leading tools for our partners to acquire customers, nurture leads, and help homeowners make solar plus storage a reality in their homes. All of these marketing tools are backed by a major advertising program and the knowledge that PWRcell and PWRview are manufactured by the world leader in home backup energy, Generac."

Installers can become certified on Generac Clean Energy products by completing a one-day, in-depth training course in which they learn technical, sales, and marketing information. Certified installers also receive access to Generac's proprietary sizing and sales platform. Only Generac-certified installers should install PWRview storage systems.

Scalable Storage System with Unmatched Power

PWRcell features a modular battery pack system, equipped with 8.6kWh batteries. The system is fully customizable, and can expand up to 34.2kWh, making it one of the most scalable, robust energy storage systems available on the market today.

With the Generac PWRcell, solar-plus-storage is made simple. The fully-integrated, easy-to-install solar energy storage system is one of the most powerful, flexible and efficient solutions for the residential market. The included bi-directional, REbus™-powered inverter offers an efficient design method for integrating smart batteries with solar.

PWRcell is the easiest energy storage system to install on the market today. The heaviest individual component of the system weighs less than 75 pounds; many competitive systems have components that weigh several hundred pounds, requiring at least two installers to lift the product, making installation more expensive for consumers, and more labor-intensive for contractors.

Generac PWRview technology is the easy-to-use home energy monitoring system that tracks home energy use and provides powerful insights into the home's electricity consumption. PWRview can also be a valuable pre-sales tool as users can calculate their energy savings if they were to purchase PWRcell.

For more information about PWRcell, PWRview, Generac Clean Energy, or any of the Generac family of brands, visit www.generac.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems, engine-powered tools, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Sixty years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

