Generac Wins Silver in 2021 Edison Awards

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneracⓇ Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) has been chosen as the "best of the best" and awarded Silver in the 2021 Edison Awards in the sustainability and home efficiency solutions category for their PWRcell solar + storage system. The Edison Awards are a global leader in recognizing, honoring, and fostering innovation and innovators to create a positive impact in the world. The Edison Awards honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Being recognized with an Edison Award is one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business success.

Generac's PWRcell system won this award after a rigorous selection process. Nominations first receive focus group review by the Edison Awards Steering Committee, comprised of experts from a variety of disciplines. A panel of industry experts, past Edison Award winners, business executives, and academics make up the panel of judges who select the award level for each finalist. The PWRcell system took home the silver seal as a finalist in the sustainability and home efficiency solutions category, which awards products and services that support the mission of focusing on the health and longevity of the planet.

"We're proud to be recognized for the breakthrough technology of PWRcell," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. "We believe stored solar energy plays a critical role in meeting America's energy challenges. PWRcell is an important step toward a future with cleaner, more reliable electrical infrastructure."

The PWRcell system is unique among solar and solar + storage systems because it allows a consumer to use solar energy, even when the sun isn't shining. Unlike a standard solar array, PWRcell stores solar power in a battery during the day, and draws on that energy overnight to reduce reliance on grid energy, which also saves money. Because PWRcell is larger and more powerful than other solar + storage systems on the market, consumers who choose PWRcell can offset their carbon footprint and energy expenses to a greater degree than they might with less capable systems. And, should the grid go down, all that power and capacity can be used to provide instantaneous, silent and clean whole-home backup power.

For more information about Generac and its line of clean energy solutions, visit www.generac.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Josh Segal: [email protected] | 617-947-3795

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.generac.com

