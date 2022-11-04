General And Administrative Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 9.73 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The General And Administrative Outsourcing Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the general and administrative outsourcing market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 9.73 billion. 34% of the growth originates from North America. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market 2022-2026

General and Administrative Outsourcing Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type

FAO



During the anticipated term, the FAO segment's market share for general and administrative outsourcing will expand significantly. Since they both deal with the same general topics, finance and accounting (F&A) operations are often used together. Due to the quick development of these tasks, organizations are outsourcing their F&A departments. As a result, companies of different sizes can use the software and services. These services ensure that the company's financial and regulatory risks are properly managed.



RPO



Payroll outsourcing



Procurement outsourcing

Geography

North America



North America will account for 34% of market growth. In North America , the US is the primary market for general and administrative outsourcing. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the projection period, the expansion of the general and administrative outsourcing market in North America would be aided by the development of data analytics and AI.

will account for 34% of market growth. In , the US is the primary market for general and administrative outsourcing. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the projection period, the expansion of the general and administrative outsourcing market in would be aided by the development of data analytics and AI.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

General and Administrative Outsourcing Market- Vendor Analysis

The global GAO market is fragmented, with the presence of many large global vendors. Vendors offer services relevant to any process in the value chain of businesses, such as F&A, recruitment, payroll, global relations, and customers. The dynamically changing consumer requirements are encouraging vendors to develop new solutions to meet the demands of consumers. Thus, vendors are investing heavily in retaining and expanding their consumer base.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape. It offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Aon Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI INC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Genpact Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys BPM Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ISP GROUP, Kelly Services Inc., Muds Management Pvt. Ltd., Valores Corporativos Softtek S.A. de C.V., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Download Free Sample Report.

General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Key Vendors Offerings

Accenture Plc: The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as intelligent finance operations, sourcing, procurement, and others.

The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as intelligent finance operations, sourcing, procurement, and others.

Aon Plc: The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as Payroll and Benefits Administration.

The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as Payroll and Benefits Administration.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.: The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as Payroll outsourcing.

The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as Payroll outsourcing.

Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as supply management services including order management, planning, distribution, and others.

The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as supply management services including order management, planning, distribution, and others.

CGI INC: The company offers general and administrative outsourcing services such as production and revenue accounting, including revenue bookings and distributions, revenue receivables, production taxes, state royalty, federal and state regulatory reporting, and gas balancing.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Smart Pole Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the smart pole market segmentation by type (retrofit installations and new installations) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market segmentation by type (IT-related BPO, contact centers BPO, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

General And Administrative Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $9.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, India, China, the UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Aon Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI INC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Genpact Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys BPM Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ISP GROUP, Kelly Services Inc., Muds Management Pvt. Ltd., RKCO Group, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Valores Corporativos Softtek S.A. de C.V., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 FAO (finance and accounting outsourcing) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on FAO (finance and accounting outsourcing) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on FAO (finance and accounting outsourcing) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on FAO (finance and accounting outsourcing) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on FAO (finance and accounting outsourcing) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Payroll outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Payroll outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Payroll outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Payroll outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Payroll outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Procurement outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Procurement outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Procurement outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Procurement outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Procurement outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 97: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Aon Plc

Exhibit 102: Aon Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Aon Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Aon Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: Aon Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Aon Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Exhibit 107: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 110: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 111: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 113: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

10.7 CGI INC

Exhibit 115: CGI INC - Overview



Exhibit 116: CGI INC - Business segments



Exhibit 117: CGI INC - Key news



Exhibit 118: CGI INC - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: CGI INC - Segment focus

10.8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 120: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 125: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Infosys BPM Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Infosys BPM Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Infosys BPM Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Infosys BPM Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Infosys BPM Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 134: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio