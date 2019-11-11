General Assembly, the Global Leader in Skills-Based Education, Expands G.I. Bill® Eligibility to Sixth Market and Launches Military Spouses Benefit

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global education provider General Assembly (GA) announced the expansion of its post-9/11 G.I. Bill® offering in Seattle, marking the sixth state where veterans can use their military benefits to participate in career-changing programs across software engineering, data science, and user experience design. GA also announced its participation in the Military One Source Spouse Scholarship, a Department of Defense program that provides a $4,000 scholarship to spouses of Active Duty military at campuses in 11 major tech hubs.

The new initiatives reflect a growing demand by employers for skilled talent in the technology industry, particularly in data science, information security, and product management. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment opportunities in computer and information technology occupations are projected to grow 12 percent from 2018 to 2028, adding roughing 546,200 new jobs to the economy.

However, veterans remain vastly underrepresented in the tech sector while military spouses are increasingly disconnected from today's labor market. In response, policymakers and industry leaders are in search of new approaches that can both close existing skills gaps and create new pathways to opportunity for veterans and their spouses.

"As a veteran who used my own VA Benefits to go from being in the Marine Infantry to a manager on our Legal & Regulatory team here at GA, I know the tremendous value this benefit has in helping former service members forge a new path and career once they transition back into civilian life," said Matt Ross, Government and Veteran Programs Manager at General Assembly. "I'm proud that hundreds of veterans have transformed their careers through our programs and look forward to serving more military families through the Military One Source Spousal Scholarship."

To date, over 100 veterans have completed General Assembly's programs through the post-9/11 G.I. Bill® program. Through this military benefit, veterans gain access to GA's 10-12 week immersive training programs, which provide between 400-480 hours of in-person classroom training, as well as comprehensive career services and job placement reports. The military benefit is currently offered in the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington and is on track to secure state-level approvals in Colorado, California, and Texas in 2020.

General Assembly has also launched a number of partnerships with organizations serving the veteran and military spouse communities, including a program with Boston-based VetsInTech that leverages our part-time offerings; an online training initiative with military spouse network, Paradigm Switch ; and scholarships for veterans and military spouses through our Opportunity Fund partnership with AT&T Aspire .

"Military spouses are no strangers to sacrifice. Between frequent moves, deployments, and all the other stressors that come from supporting our nation's service members, military spouses constantly put the needs of their families and their nation before themselves," said Justine Evirs, Founder and President of the Paradigm Switch. "One of the first things to be put on the back burner is their career aspirations. According to a report from non-profit organization Blue Star Families (BSF), 47% of military spouses are unemployed and 55% of those who are employed are actually underemployed. These statistics are unacceptable — and its why we've teamed up with General Assembly to help us transform them."

"It can be a struggle to find your identity again after leaving the military," shared Yohlanna Court, a current student in General Assembly's Software Engineering Immersive in New York City. "So pursue what drives you, connect with others, and be alright with making mistakes. Life isn't always easy but you become a stronger version of you with each adversity, so never give up."

The post-9/11 G.I. Bill® expansion is the latest initiative by GA designed to democratize opportunities to pursue work in technology, data, and design. Most recently, the company launched 10 new campuses across the U.S., expanding into Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, Paris, Phoenix, Raleigh, and San Diego. GA has also rebooted its suite of online and remote courses while expanding its financing options to create access for adults with barriers to credit — notably with the launch of Income Share Agreements (ISAs).

The GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). For more information about education benefits offered by VA, visit the official U.S. government website at www.benefits.va.gov/gibill .

About General Assembly:

General Assembly is a pioneer in education and career transformation, specializing in today's most in-demand skills. The leading source for training, staffing and career transitions, we foster a flourishing community of professionals pursuing careers they love.

Focusing on the most relevant and in-demand skills across data, design, business, and technology, GA confronts the global skills gap through award-winning, best-in-class instruction and innovative opportunities across diverse communities. GA works with students online and in-person across the globe and partners with top employers to help companies source, assess and transform talent. To learn more, visit https://generalassemb.ly .

CONTACT: Parveen Singh, parveen.singh@berlinrosen.com

SOURCE General Assembly (GA)

Related Links

https://generalassemb.ly

