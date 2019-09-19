General Assembly, the Global Leader in Skills-Based Education, Launches in Scottsdale to Bolster Local Workforce Through Tech Training in Greater Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global education provider General Assembly (GA) announced its regional expansion into Greater Phoenix to provide individuals and organizations with the digital skills needed to succeed in the 21st-century workforce. General Assembly will launch programming in October at GA's new Scottsdale campus, focusing on Software Engineering, User Experience Design, and Data Science. As technology continues to disrupt traditional business models and transform the world of work, GA will work with local employers and policymakers to widen the region's pipeline of skilled workers and kickstart economic revitalization.

"General Assembly will become a wonderful addition to our thriving technology and startup ecosystem," said Scottsdale Mayor W. J. "Jim" Lane. "We take pride in Scottsdale's reputation as a place where innovative businesses can grow stronger, and we are confident that General Assembly's Scottsdale expansion will be another positive step in the further development of a workforce ready for tomorrow's high-wage, in-demand opportunities."

Phoenix is one of the most rapidly expanding high-tech job markets in the nation. With more than 83,000 high-tech employees, metro employment has grown 33.5% over the last five years. General Assembly's Scottsdale campus will offer its full catalog of career change programs and resources to make these changes, including their world-class career development services, Fortune 500 hiring partners, and vast alumni network of over 70,000 graduates.

"Today's global economy is complex and requires a skilled workforce that can leverage technology to fuel success," said Jake Schwartz, CEO and Co-founder of General Assembly. "Our expansion into new markets will ensure that every country, city, and community around the globe is prepared for the digital skills revolution. Our launch in Scottsdale reflects our commitment to making these changes from the ground up, and we look forward to providing local workers and teams with the tools and innovative mindsets they need to succeed in today's evolving job market."

"Talent is the number one driver of corporate success, and education programs like those offered by General Assembly are key to ensuring Arizona businesses have access to a workforce with digital skills," said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Under Governor Ducey's leadership, Arizona is experiencing incredible economic momentum. We thank General Assembly for contributing to this growth by choosing to invest in Arizona!"

Led by General Assembly's distinguished faculty of real-world practitioners, the Scottsdale campus will officially open its doors in October 2019, with the goal of bringing its classes, workshops, and events on cutting-edge topics to hundreds of local students by the end of the year.

"Demographics are destiny, and the education that we provide to people seeking in demand careers is critical to the continued success of the region," said Chris Camacho, president and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "Greater Phoenix has an incredible reputation for creating tech talent that is meeting the demands of an evolving ecosystem, and in partnership with General Assembly we will continue to amplify our reputation as an emerging market primed to meet the needs of the global technology sector."

With the opening of the Phoenix campus, General Assembly has officially grown its footprint to 21 locations worldwide since its launch in 2011, making it the leading source for training, staffing, and career transitions for companies and employees globally. As part of GA's commitment to leveraging technology to fuel workplace success, the company plans to launch 20 additional campuses by the end of 2020.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly is a pioneer in education and career transformation, specializing in today's most in-demand skills. The leading source for training, staffing and career transitions, we foster a flourishing community of professionals pursuing careers they love.

Focusing on the most relevant and in-demand skills across data, design, business, and technology, GA confronts the global skills gap through award-winning, best-in-class instruction and innovative opportunities across diverse communities. GA works with students online and in-person across the globe and partners with top employers to help companies source, assess and transform talent. To learn more, visit https://generalassemb.ly .

About Scottsdale:

Scottsdale is the No. 1 City in the U.S. for jobs (WalletHub 2019) and one of the state's leading job centers, with a diverse economy built on medical research, high-tech innovation, tourism and corporate headquarters. Scottsdale is home to nearly 18,000 businesses supplying over 150,000 jobs. The ASU SkySong Innovation Center, located just a few miles from Downtown, is designed to help companies grow through a unique partnership with nearby Arizona State University. The Scottsdale Cure Corridor is a partnership of premier health care providers and biomedical companies seeking to advance medicine and patient care through cutting-edge research. For more information Scottsdale's economic development, visit www.choosescottsdale.com .

About GPEC:

Established in 1989, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) actively works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. As the regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22-member communities, Maricopa County and more than 160 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate. Consistently ranked as a top national economic development organization, GPEC's approach to connectivity extends beyond the fabric of the community. Known as The Connected Place, Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial technology-focused companies that are committed to changing the game. As a result, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by bringing more than 800 locates, by creating more than 130,000 jobs and has contributed a capital investment of $14.8 billion over the past 30 years. For more information about GPEC, visit www.gpec.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

About the Arizona Commerce Authority:

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce .

CONTACT: Tori McKnight, tori.mcknight@berlinrosen.com, 646-517-1828

SOURCE General Assembly (GA)

