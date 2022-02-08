General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has entered into a Long-Term Agreement with Acumentrics, Inc

WALPOLE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumentrics, Inc. is proud to announce that it has entered into a multiyear Long-Term Agreement ("LTA") with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to supply its Fault Tolerant Rugged Blade™ Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) that provides a mission critical power solution to GA-ASI's Certifiable Ground Control Station (CGCS) that are used to remotely pilot its MQ-9B model aircraft, including the SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian – designed and built to fly in non-segregated airspace.

Acumentrics has been a supplier of mission critical power systems to GA-ASI for well over a decade, supporting GA-ASI programs including Block 30, Block 30 XP, Block 50 along with several retrofits and modernization programs. Acumentrics supplier status was elevated to strategic supplier starting in 2018.

"We are extremely proud to be a strategic supplier to GA-ASI and this agreement continues to strengthen our relationship," says Steve Corbesero Acumentrics SVP Sales and Marketing. "Our close technical and business collaborations have and will continue to insure the successful global deployment of GA-ASI's Certifiable Ground Control Stations to US DoD and Foreign Military Customers."

Acumentrics' Fault Tolerant Rugged Blade UPS is designed and manufactured in the USA, MIL certified, and provides mission critical power during grid and generator power outages. Its true N+1 fault tolerant system architecture uses a peer-to-peer relationship between the units eliminating a single point of failure. The power system features True Worldwide Input™ (AC and DC) and AC and DC Outputs along with communication interfaces that use the latest SNMP Cybersecure Protocol.

Acumentrics, Inc., headquartered in Walpole, Massachusetts, has been a trusted market leader in critical power solutions used in military and commercial applications for over two decades. As the need to deploy computer grade electronics in an austere environments grew to support the military and humanitarian missions around the world, so did the need for a Military Grade Uninterruptible Power Supply "UPS" that could be used in harsh conditions, anywhere on the globe. Acumentrics was formed in 1994 to focus on the design, manufacture, and support of a purposed built Military Grade Uninterruptible Power Supply which is commonly referred to as a Rugged Uninterruptible Power Supply (RUPS™). Over the years, Acumentrics Power Product Road Map has grown to keep pace with the US DoD's and FMS's continued demand for Smaller, Lighter Weight and more Powerful UPSs "SWaP" that can be found on hundreds of DoD and FMS Programs that support Shipboard, Undersea, Ground, Mobile, Airborne and UAV Applications. Predator is a registered trademark and SkyGuardian is a trademark of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

