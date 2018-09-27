MAIDENHEAD, England, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation, management and delivery, today announces the general availability of SDL MultiTrans 2019, a highly secure Translation Management System (TMS) targeted at the regulated industries including Life Sciences, Financial Services and Legal sectors.

Built with an unparalleled level of security and control that provides full cycle audit trails, SDL MultiTrans is the TMS of choice for enterprises who need translations for sensitive and confidential content, from contracts to emails and any other documentation. Content - across a variety of formats - is translated within a secure environment that complies with regulatory obligations, and local data protection regulations.

SDL MultiTrans expands its ecosystem to include 40+ Connectors to popular third party systems and technologies. This includes connectivity to SDL Enterprise Translation Server (ETS) - SDL's secure, enterprise-grade Neural Machine Translation (NMT) offering, enabling fast and high-quality translation in a secure environment. An improved experience with new, richer project management capabilities and productivity features, are also part of the latest release. Other features planned include integration with SDL Trados Studio 2019 - available in 2019 H1.

"We've taken our customers' feedback and developed an enhanced solution, while providing the latest innovations within the localization industry, and enhancing SDL MultiTrans with SDL's industry leading Neural Machine Translation and productivity tools," explains Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer, SDL. "SDL MultiTrans 2019 delivers on our vision where project managers now have user-friendly tools capable of automating tasks, including those that are mundane or manual. Also, with new functionality and connectors to other systems, managers can have complete control over their projects, helping them manage these more efficiently, and to the highest security standards."

SDL MultiTrans is a leading TMS, securely streamlining and enhancing every aspect of an organization's translation and localization process, and allowing project managers and translators to complete projects faster, and far more efficiently, and to the highest standards. In this new release, additional SDL MultiTrans features include:

New Project Management Experience : A new project manager portal delivers an enhanced user experience making it faster to find information and solve problems across projects. Project managers now have visibility of anything that needs instant attention and can run searches across any aspect of the translation supply chain. Convenient shortcuts allow users to jump directly to the project details, the workflow or the documents.

A new project manager portal delivers an enhanced user experience making it faster to find information and solve problems across projects. Project managers now have visibility of anything that needs instant attention and can run searches across any aspect of the translation supply chain. Convenient shortcuts allow users to jump directly to the project details, the workflow or the documents. G reater Security and Risk Control : New project-related reports and notifications ensure project managers are aware of users signing into SDL MultiTrans for the first time, and when customers download documents through the customer portal. SDL MultiTrans will also come as a secure App, which can be downloaded onto any device, meaning users can easily manage translation projects on the move, and ensure activity keeps progressing.

New project-related reports and notifications ensure project managers are aware of users signing into SDL MultiTrans for the first time, and when customers download documents through the customer portal. SDL MultiTrans will also come as a secure App, which can be downloaded onto any device, meaning users can easily manage translation projects on the move, and ensure activity keeps progressing. Secure Translations with SDL Neural MT : SDL MultiTrans is now fully integrated with SDL Enterprise Translation Server, an advanced, secure neural machine translation solution, which supports 100+ language pairs, and is designed and optimized for translating high-volumes of content quickly at scale.

SDL MultiTrans is now fully integrated with SDL Enterprise Translation Server, an advanced, secure neural machine translation solution, which supports 100+ language pairs, and is designed and optimized for translating high-volumes of content quickly at scale. Integrate SDL MultiTrans 2019 with Digital Ecosystems : Supporting more than 40 out-of-the-box Connectors to popular third party apps, file systems and content management systems (CMS), including SDL's recently announced Relativity Connector, a multilingual eDiscovery solution. Connectors enable content to be submitted into SDL MultiTrans rather than managing content in an ad hoc or manual fashion. Files are managed via secure information exchange protocols rather than manually, meaning greater security and less likelihood of errors across the translation supply chain.

Supporting more than 40 out-of-the-box Connectors to popular third party apps, file systems and content management systems (CMS), including SDL's recently announced Relativity Connector, a multilingual eDiscovery solution. Connectors enable content to be submitted into SDL MultiTrans rather than managing content in an ad hoc or manual fashion. Files are managed via secure information exchange protocols rather than manually, meaning greater security and less likelihood of errors across the translation supply chain. Automated Workflows with New Productivity Features: Users can now deliver projects automatically from SDL MultiTrans, allowing completely automated workflows. This can even be done when the language direction changes, switching between right-to-left and left-to-right languages automatically. New case-sensitive searches and enhanced in-context exact (ICE) matches mean users can easily control matches and search results or view full terminology records from within the Web Editor Translation Agent. Additionally the new wildcard support within the Mapping Editor means users can translate more complex XML files.

COMING IN 2019

Leverage the Industry's Leading CAT Tool

Next year, SDL MultiTrans 2019 will connect with SDL Trados Studio 2019, the industry's most trusted Computer Assisted Translation (CAT) tool. With this connection, translators benefit from a wide range of SDL Trados Studio features including:

Access to SDL Online Editor to create and translate content from any connected device.

Anyone using SDL Trados Studio 2019 within SDL MultiTrans 2019 will also benefit from a highly secure end-to-end environment that includes encryption, Digital Rights Management (DRM) and a secure desktop CAT tool.

As a modular translation tool, SDL MultiTrans 2019 centralizes and automates translation workflows, leverages translation memory and unifies terminology across communications, content and organizations.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 25 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 85 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SDL plc