General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), Evander Kane, Jacob Collier, Katie Linendoll, to be Featured in Boomi Out of This World Event Series

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), today announced a series of episodes that will unveil Boomi's vision and mission, as well as product innovations. Out of This World takes place between September 29 and October 13, with a new episode released each week. Boomi will host the Out of This World series in place of the company's annual Boomi World conference and is set to deliver new and exciting updates. Globally recognized personalities including General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), professional athlete and philanthropist Evander Kane, Grammy-winning instrumentalist, arranger and producer Jacob Collier, and Emmy Award-winning TV personality and technology expert Katie Linendoll will participate in the online events.

Out of This World will celebrate Boomi customers, partners, and the Boomiverse community who connect data, systems, processes, applications, and people across the organizational ecosystem. The series will focus on ensuring attendees learn how to deliver instant connectivity for today's digital age and environment and showcase best practices through an engaging experience.

"Boomi's Out of This World episodes will bring the best of our annual conference to a new, digital format, and will help the Boomiverse community make valuable connections and learn how to accelerate their organizations' digital transformation efforts," said Mandy Dhaliwal, CMO at Boomi. "This series of episodes will deliver an interactive, entertaining, and engaging experience across a global audience as we share how Boomi is changing the game to meet customers' digital demands and power the data economy."

The series will feature three episodes:

Episode One, September 29: Introducing Boomi's vision to help people instantly connect to what they want in an increasingly digital world.

Boomi chief executive officer Chris McNabb will speak to Boomi's mission and vision and address the need to create experiences in today's digital world.

will speak to Boomi's mission and vision and address the need to create experiences in today's digital world. Boomi customers will share their transformative experiences, from elevating customer satisfaction to quickly transitioning operations due to COVID-19.

Episode Two, October 6: Highlighting the pillars to Boomi's approach to powering the data economy.

Boomi chief operating officer Chris Port will highlight the importance of converging information, integration, and interactions with speed and scale.

will highlight the importance of converging information, integration, and interactions with speed and scale. Roundtable and fireside chats with Boomi customers and partners.

Episode Three, October 13: Unveiling enhancements to the Boomi AtomSphere platform that up-level innovation and demonstrate continued leadership in the iPaaS category.

Boomi head of product Ed Macosky and head of engineering Rajesh Raheja will showcase new platform capabilities that empower users to innovate faster.

and head of engineering will showcase new platform capabilities that empower users to innovate faster. Boomi customers and technical experts will share best practices to deliver seamless, personalized experiences to all users.

The Out of this World event series will be followed by Boomi's annual Partner Summit which will take place on October 27, 2020. Registration is now open for the three-episode digital series. To register for Out of This World and to learn more, visit: https://boomi.com/ootw-hub/ .

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the 'B' logo, Atom, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Eric Doyne

[email protected]

415-652-8452

SOURCE Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com

