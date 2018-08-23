General David H. Petraeus Receives 2018 Soldier Citizen Award

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services presented the 2018 Soldier Citizen Award to General David H. Petraeus during the fifth annual veterans networking and fundraising event, "The Clambake," at The Westin Philadelphia on September 13th.

"It is our privilege to recognize General Petraeus' lifetime of service. He is the epitome of a citizen-soldier who has made a profound impact on the security and prosperity we all enjoy," said Ted Digges, Executive Director of The American College Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs and Chair of the selection committee. "His award also represents a beacon of inspiration for a whole new generation."

General Petraeus is one of the most prominent U.S. military figures of the post-9/11 era and has been described as "one of the great battle captains" in American military history. Following his military service, he served as Director of the CIA. He is now a Partner with the global investment firm KKR and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute.

During his 37-year career in the United States Army, General Petraeus was widely recognized for his leadership of the organization that produced the U.S. Army's counterinsurgency manual and overhauled all aspects of preparing leaders and units for deployment to combat; for his leadership of the Surge in Iraq; and for his command of coalition forces in Afghanistan. He culminated his military career with six consecutive commands as a general officer, five of which were in combat – a record believed unmatched in the post-World War II era.

The Soldier Citizen Award was established in 2014 to recognize extraordinary individuals who have served honorably in the United States military, have achieved success in the financial services profession and have selflessly given back to society and their community.

During his tenure as CIA Director, the Agency played a central role in a number of achievements in the global war on terror, established a strategic campaign plan for the Agency and pursued initiatives to invest additional resources in the Agency's most important element, its human capital.

General Petraeus has been awarded numerous U.S. military, State Department, NATO and United Nations medals, including four awards of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal for Valor, the Combat Action Badge, the Ranger Tab and Master Parachutist Wings. He has also been decorated by 13 foreign countries.

About The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College offers prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), Wealth Management Certified Professional®(WMCP®) and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders of the financial services profession. For more information, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu.

About The American College Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs

The American College Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs provides educational support and career opportunities to eligible men, women, and their spouses who have served in the armed services of the United States. To learn more about the Center and scholarship opportunities, visit Veterans.TheAmericanCollege.edu.

